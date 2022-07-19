1st Blue Dragon Series Awards Winners List: Lee Jung Jae, Kim Go Eun, ‘D.P.’ & more

The list of winners for the first-ever Blue Dragon Series Awards is officially here! This year brought with it Korea’s very first award ceremony specifically for streaming platforms. Launched by Sports Chosun, which has also presented the Blue Dragon Film Awards for over 20 years now, the new award ceremony seeks to honour excellence in dramas and variety shows produced by streaming services, rather than broadcast stations.

This new change comes as a way of recognising growth and development in the content industry dealing with original series, and to keep up with the changing times and the evolving industry. With its MCs Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Jun Hyun Moo, the star-studded ceremony was held on July 19 in Incheon. Meanwhile, Kim Young Dae, Roh Jeong Eui, Park Hyung Sik, Lee Se Young, SHINee’s Key, Hwang Minhyun, Hyeri and more were previously announced as presenters for the evening.

While the award for Best Drama was taken home by the popular series ‘D.P.’, the Best Variety Program award was bagged by ‘Transit Love’. Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae and Kim Go Eun won the awards for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively.

Check out the list of winners, below:

DRAMA CATEGORY

Best Drama: ‘D.P.’

Best Actor: Lee Jung Jae (‘Squid Game’)

Best Actress: Kim Go Eun (‘Yumi’s Cells’)

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Hak Joo ('Political Fever')

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Shin Rok ('Hellbound')

Best Rookie Actor: Koo Kyo Hwan ('D.P.')

Best Rookie Actress: Jung Ho Yeon ('Squid Game')

TIRTIR Popularity Award: Jung Hae In, Han Hyo Joo, KANGDANIEL, Lee Yong Jin, DKZ’s Jaechan, Park Seoham

VARIETY CATEGORY

Best Variety Program: 'Transit Love'

Best Entertainer (Male): Kang Ho Dong ('New Journey to the West Special: Spring Camp')

Best Entertainer (Female): Celeb Five [Song Eun Yi, Ahn Young Mi, Shin Bong Sun, and Kim Shin Young] (‘Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain’)

Best Rookie Entertainer (Male): EXO’s Kai ('New World')

Best Rookie Entertainer (Female): Joo Hyun Young ('SNL Korea')