2 Baddies: NCT 127 members are a sight to see in the latest ‘NEOSEOUL OUTRO’ teaser

On September 3, SM Entertainment released the teaser ‘NEOSEOUL OUTRO’ for upcoming release ‘2 Baddies’ and they look amazing as they gear up for the comeback! The group will drop their fourth album ‘2 Baddies’ on September 16. NCT 127 will have a large-scale comeback show with the release.

In particular, in this comeback show, NCT 127 not only unveils the stage of the new 4th album including the title song '2 Baddies' for the first time, but also presents various stages including special stages such as 'Kick It'. They will tell the various stories related to the album.

Reservation of tickets for this comeback show is available at Yes24, with fan club pre-orders going on at 8 PM KST on September 13 and general reservations at 8 PM KST on September 14. In addition, for fans around the world who cannot visit the site in person, simultaneous online live broadcasting will be held through the global platform Beyond LIVE, and details related to online ticket reservation will be announced later.

In addition, an event will be held for album buyers related to this comeback show, and detailed participation methods will be revealed later through the NCT 127 official social media handles. NCT 127 debuted on July 7, 2016 with the single ‘Fire Truck’ and an original lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Their debut extended play (EP) ‘NCT #127’ (2016) was a commercial success upon release, winning them the Best New Group title at several South Korean music award shows. Members Doyoung and Johnny joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP ‘Limitless’ (2017); Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018 for the group's first studio album ‘Regular-Irregular’ (2018).

