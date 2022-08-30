2 Baddies: NCT 127’s Johnny and Haechan enjoy some good music in the latest teasers for awaited comeback

On August 30, SM Entertainment released teasers for the upcoming release and Johnny and Haechan may have shown some of the dance moves! Sporting a little tutting choreo, Johnny enjoyed at the DJ booth while Haechan was grooving to the instrumental! NCT 127 will return on September 16 with their 4th full album, '2 Baddies'.

Previously, an intro video announcing the full-fledged start of the 'NEO SEOUL' promotion was released through the NCT 127 YouTube channel. In addition, as part of this promotion, a fan participation event 'NEO SEOUL CHALLENGE' is also held. Anyone can participate, and a special benefit is expected to be given to the video protagonist directly selected by NCT ​​127 among the participants.

On August 28th, NCT 127 released a poster containing an additional performance schedule for the second world tour 'NEO CITY - THE LINK' through their official social media handles. NCT 127's second world tour opened at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in December last year, and the first dome tour in Japan that mobilized 220,000 spectators in three cities including Nagoya, Tokyo and Osaka, and the Singapore performance where all seats were sold out.

They will hold a solo concert at SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on September 4th, and continue their tour with North American performances such as Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 6th and Newark Prudential Center on October 13th. In particular, NCT 127 will hold a solo concert in South America after the North American performance, and will hold a world tour in major cities around the world, such as Jakarta and Bangkok.

ALSO READ: Rookie group NewJeans makes new record on MelOn Weekly Chart with ‘Attention’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the teasers? Let us know in the comments below.