2 Baddies: NCT 127 signals awaited comeback on THIS date with a futuristic and cool teaser

SM Entertainment, the management company, announced on August 19th, "NCT 127 will release its 4th full-length album '2 Baddies' on September 16th." The new album will contain 12 songs of various genres, including the title song of the same name.

In the video that illuminates a car in a space where neon lights are flashing, the screen moves and points to the phrases 'NCT 127' and '2 Baddies'. Then NCT 127 appeared, and the silhouette alone exuded intense charisma, overwhelming the gaze. In particular, the clear skid mark on the floor and the sharp friction sound of a car pressing the accelerator pedal make the heart beat, raising expectations for NCT 127's 4th regular album '2 Baddies'.

In particular, NCT 127 broke the cumulative sales volume of 3.58 million copies of their 3rd full-length album 'Sticker' released in September last year, setting a record as a 'triple million seller'. Expectations are growing.

Performance on domestic and international charts is also an expectation factor. NCT 127 achieved the longest record in the US 'Billboard 200' chart among albums released last year, followed by entering the UK official album chart 'Top 100', Germany and Australia official music charts, Japan Oricon album chart 1st, China QQ Music It has left strong results, such as climbing to the top of the digital album sales chart. NCT 127, which heralded a full-fledged sprint in the global music market through ‘2 Baddies’, will meet music fans through a new album on the 16th of next month. The album will start pre-sale from August 19.

