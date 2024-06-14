2 BTS fans who forcefully 'kissed' Jin face police charges post FESTA 2024 hug event; Know details

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault.

BTS Jin's hug event which was a part of FESTA 2024 came under fire for some fans' sexual misconduct and also safety concerns. Netizens expressed their disapproval when videos of a few fans kissing Jin without his consent circulated. It has been confirmed by the police that a case has been filed for the issue. Reports also suggested that the safety was poorly managed during the event.

BTS' Jin's hug event turns bitter as some fans forcefully try to kiss idol

BTS member Jin's hug event took place on June 13 as a part of BTS FESTA 2024. The event was Jin's idea as he wanted to do something special for the fans to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary and his military discharge. 1000 lucky fans were selected to take part in the event and get thBTSe opportunity to hug Jin. Things quickly took a turn as a few fans tried to kiss the idol without his consent. Jin could be seen visibly trying to avoid the situation.

As the videos of the incident circulated the incident, Netizens expressed their disappointment. On June 14, Seoul’s Songpa Police Department confirmed that they have received a report for investigating two fans for sexual assault. They stated that the case is under consideration on whether it requires a full investigation.

Fans suffer from heatstroke during event; reports

According to reports, some fans faced heatstrokes due to the weather at the event. The event took place at 3 pm in the afternoon making the situation harder. The event also faced criticism for poor safety management and a toxic environment for the maintenance staff. A media outlet reported that though the safety measures were in place, things became difficult because of the poor treatment.

Additionally, the fans were also standing in line under the direct heat and proper facilities for shade were not provided. The reports mentioned that 50 people suffered from heat-related ailments during the event. HYBE clarified that 60 people came to the booth for water and fans and one person had to be taken in the ambulance.

HYBE reiterated that safety measures and inspections were conducted by the fire and police department a day prior.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

