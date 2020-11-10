2 Days & 1 Night Season 4: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho RECALLS feeling like an 'idol' as a theatre actor

In a recent episode of 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, Kim Seon-ho spoke candidly about his popularity as a theatre actor and why he felt like an idol.

Besides giving us major second lead syndrome in the ongoing tvN drama Start-Up as Han Ji-pyeong, Kim Seon-ho is simultaneously making us fall in love with his real-life goofy adorableness in KBS' popular variety show 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4. During a recent episode, the 2D1N staff prepared a montage of photos highlighting the acting highlights of each cast member.

Via Soompi, when Seon-ho's montage was being discussed, Moon Se-yoon confessed that he wasn't aware of who the 34-year-old actor was when they first met but when he looks at the montage, the 38-year-old comedian sees Seon-ho as someone who has been slowly and steadily building up his recognition. While discussing his popularity as a theatre actor, the 100 Days My Prince star tried to modestly brush it out before Se-yoon stated that he heard Seon-ho used to sell out all the seats and that he doesn't need to be humble and just say it like it is.

Seon-ho then recalled how he had been like an 'idol' in the theatre world with so many audience members lining up at the entrance which led to the queue going into the street. It was crowded to such an extent that cars couldn't pass.

While talking about his career as a TV actor, Seon-ho looked back at his short-form drama You Drive Me Crazy. DinDin noted that Seon-ho went viral because of his kiss scene with Lee Yoo-young in the MBC drama to which Seon-ho boasted, "The kiss scene got over 10 million views on YouTube."

With his popularity reaching an all-new high thanks to his Start-Up role, Seon-ho will continue to feel like an idol!

Meanwhile, Se-yoon recently made a hilarious cameo in Start-Up Ep 7 as Ji-yeong's building security guard who returns the potted plant, which was gifted by Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) to Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) as a birthday gift (indirectly to Ji-pyeong) and was thrown into the recycle bin by Ji-pyeong. The funny conversation saw traces of the duo's 2 Days & 1 Night camaraderie which left viewers in splits.

