2 Days 1 Night: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho QUIPS how his agency warned him to not make funny faces on camera

In the latest episode of 2 Days 1 Night, Kim Seon-ho revealed how his agency stated that it's okay for him to do his best but that she should keep his face intact.

Towards the end of 2020, with his successful stint in tvN's popular drama Start-Up, Kim Seon-ho has become a big name in the Korean entertainment world. While we wait for the actor to sign on to his next drama, Seonhohada gets their weekly dose of Seon-ho through the popular KBS 2TV's variety show 2 Days 1 Night which also stars Kim Jong-min, Yeon Jung-hoon, Moon Se-yoon, DinDin and VIXX member Ravi.

During a recent episode of 2D1N, as per Soompi, the cast members were preparing for a game in which they had to keep their eyes open and not blink. Jong-min, who always has a way to make you laugh in an instant, joked if they could roll their eyes upwards and proceeded to show his strategy. Seon-ho, who considers his Jong-min as his mirror brother, imitated his hyung's hilarious facial expression while innocently asking with a laugh if this wasn't cheating. 2D1N PD Bang Guel-yi jokingly asked Seon-ho if he was going to be okay after looking at his funny face while Jong-min questioned if it was okay for his current popular image.

Having an epiphany of sorts, Seon-ho recalled his agency Salt Entertainment's request to not make funny faces. When Jung-hoon in confusion asked him why, Seon-ho explained that they warned him to "not make ugly faces on camera" while adding, "They said it’s okay for me to do my best, but that I should keep my face intact." The cast members cracked up at Seon-ho's revelation.

Meanwhile, Seonhohada took to Twitter to affirm Seon-ho's agency that Seon-ho's charming personality was his real-life goofy personality and that he shouldn't change it.

