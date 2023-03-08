2 Days & 1 Night’s Na In Woo may join Park Min Young and Lee Yi Kyung in new revenge drama

Actor Na In Woo has reportedly been approached for a role in the upcoming K-drama ‘Please Marry My Husband’ (literal translation). Said to have been in talks for the character of Yoo ji Hyuk, the show which is also known as ‘Marry My Husband’ is seeking a production timeline of this year with the project set to go on floors soon. Nothing has been confirmed regarding the broadcasting schedule or platform so far.

Na In Woo for Please Marry My Husband

According to reports, Na In Woo’s character Yoo Ji Hyuk will be the one to accompany Park Min Young’s character Kang Ji Won as she goes back 10 years to seek revenge on her cheating husband. He will be the head of a department at the same company as her. Responding to the reports, Na In Woo’s agency CUBE Entertainment has responded that the offer for ‘Please Marry My Husband’ is one that the actor has received and is currently reviewing.

Please Marry My Husband cast and storyline

It was previously shared that Park Min Young is in talks for the role of Kang Ji Won, a woman who finds out that her husband is cheating on her with her best friend Jung Soo Min and ends up getting killed by him. Lee Yi Kyung was being considered for the role of Park Min Hwan, the disloyal husband. The terminally ill woman Kang Ji Won who is known for her patience ends up going back in time with vengeance on her mind.

About Na In Woo

Born on September 17, 1994, Na In Woo, is a South Korean actor who has made appearances in K-dramas like ‘Glorious Day’, ‘Shine or Go Crazy’, and ‘Cinderella with Four Knights’. He began getting prominent roles in shows like ‘Mr. Queen’ and ‘River Where the Moon Rises’, the latter of which he joined from the sixth episode following actor Jisoo’s departure. His latest role was opposite Seohyun in ‘Jinxed at First’ and currently appears in the KBS2 TV reality show ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ as a regular cast member following Kim Seon Ho’s exit.

