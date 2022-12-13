2 members of IOLITE leave the group; Agency’s CEO responds to disbandment rumours
Upcoming girl group IOLITE’s members Minjeong and Seojin have announced their departure from the group. Read the full article to know.
On December 13, 2022 the two members of the upcoming girl group IOLITE left the group before their debut. The members Minjeong and Seojing announced their departure through their personal Instagram accounts.
Minjeong’s statement
Minjeong posted a story on her Instagram account and said that she would not be able to join ‘IOLITE’ due to personal reasons and will continue rooting for the group's debut. Here is her note:
“Due to personal reasons I can't be with IOLITE
Thank you for your support and love, I’m sorry, and thank you again.
I couldn’t be with the members, I’m always rooting for members. Thank you to all the members.
Please cheer for the members who practiced together!”
Seojing’s statement
Seojing also announced her departure from the group due to personal reasons and thanked the fans for supporting her even before their debut. She says,
“Hello, everyone. I’m Seojin. Due to my personal reasons, I couldn’t join “Iolite” . Thank you for your interest even before our debut I was happy to learn and experience many things. I’m always rooting for the members. Please give me a lot of support”.
Agency’s CEO responds to disbandment rumours
The CEO responded to a fan's comment on Instagram, as he addressed the rumours and stated that the group will not break up. He said that although this is now the most challenging time, they will work harder and make their debut.
About IOLITE
IOLITE was originally a seven member group but now that the two members have left,the group will proceed as a five member group. The current members are: Hyemin, Kurumi, Anna, Ahee, and Siya. Former members Minjeong and Seojin left the group on 13 December, 2022. The group was supposed to officially debut in October, but due to issues with the Korean investors, the date was postponed. The group has been releasing dance cover videos on their official YouTube channel.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: WATCH: ATEEZ gives a hint for their upcoming single album release with mysterious codes and video