2 members of IOLITE leave the group; Agency’s CEO responds to disbandment rumours

On December 13, 2022 the two members of the upcoming girl group IOLITE left the group before their debut. The members Minjeong and Seojing announced their departure through their personal Instagram accounts.

Minjeong posted a story on her Instagram account and said that she would not be able to join ‘IOLITE’ due to personal reasons and will continue rooting for the group's debut. Here is her note:

“Due to personal reasons I can't be with IOLITE

Thank you for your support and love, I’m sorry, and thank you again.

I couldn’t be with the members, I’m always rooting for members. Thank you to all the members.

Please cheer for the members who practiced together!”

Seojing’s statement