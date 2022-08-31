2 Years of Do You Like Brahms?: 3 reasons why you should watch the Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae starrer drama

‘Do You Like Brahms?’ follows students, majoring in music, at a prestigious university and those around them. Park Joon Young is an elite pianist. Chae Song Ah is a 4th year university student and studies to become a violinist.

Park Eun Bin as Chae Song Ah

In defiance of her family’s opposition, Song Ah gets accepted to the music school of the same university where she originally majored in business. As she’s seven years older than her classmates, she finds her new academic life daunting and struggles to find strength. Park Eun Bin as Chae Song Ah was a brilliant choice. A sweet, soft and mild-mannered woman who finds her way back to music after many years is a tale to tell. Her struggle with competing against professionals and how she manages to grow as a person alongside her art is heartwarming to watch.

Kim Min Jae as Park Joon Young

Park Joon Young is a talented pianist who started playing the piano when he was six. He’s been friends with Jung Kyung, the granddaughter of Kyunghoo Group’s CEO, for a long time, and is in love with her. When he decides to keep his distance from Jung Kyung, he meets Song Ah. He also shares similar traits as Chae Song Ah but he carries a lot of burden from his familial life which he tries not to let bother him as the praises pour in for his performances.

Park Joon Young and Chae Song Ah’s relationship

One of the best fictional couples in the K-Drama world, Park Joon Young and Chae Song Ah are all about understanding each other as they dive further into their relationship. They provide a sense of comfort to each other as well as to the audience as they lean on each other during the hard times and encourage each other to become better musicians as well as people. They are like star-crossed lovers but instead of having fiery or passionate love, their love is like a warm hug on a cold day- comforting and beautiful!

