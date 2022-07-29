2 years of Flower of Evil: Why the Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Won starrer is a K-drama classic

Lee Joon Gi as Baek Hee Sung / Do Hyun Soo is the perfect man of the family- loving husband to his wife, doting father to his 6 year old, an artist and a stunner. But his past holds painful memories from his childhood. ‘Flower of Evil’ began 2 years ago today, as the comeback to the small screen for actor Lee Joon Gi who has explored his acting prowess over the years.

The drama channels through the story of a man who hides his identity in order to protect the serious scars left by his father. His seemingly perfect family is at the verge of a breakdown when his detective wife, Cha Ji-won (played by Moon Chae Won), begins to uncover the truth behind a series of murders that ultimately trace back to him.

‘Flower of Evil’ is the twisty, turny, ball of yarn that does not end and keeps presenting you with new surprises and horrific but marvelous change of events that will have you reeling with confusion and awe at the same time. It questions the trust between a couple, teeters on the edges of psychological trauma and mental pain, all while keeping you on the edge of your seat, making you question how soon will the truth be revealed.

You long to catch the culprit and hope against all odds that it’s not Lee Joon Gi’s character. You loathe him from being far from perfect; however accept him for being a lost soul with no direction. The K-drama is an applause-worthy amalgamation of love, suffering, thrill and shock, blended to give you a rollercoaster ride right until the last episode.

Not only is it a perfect watch to quench your thirst for crime shows, it’s one of the best shows to come out in recent years!

