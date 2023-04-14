2 years of Law School: Why the Kim Bum, Kim Myung Min, Ryu Hye Young starrer is a powerhouse of motivation

‘Law School’ is a 2021 legal Korean drama starring Kim Bum, Kim Myung Min and Ryu Hye Young. The show received high viewership ratings and was loved for its intricate storyline.

An amalgam of knowledge, thrill and suspense, ‘Law School’ was one of the finest K-dramas of 2021. Over the last couple of years, legal dramas have become quite popular. The reason behind the aforementioned is the brilliance with which legal dramas simultaneously entertain and educate their audiences. ‘Law School’ was one such brilliantly produced legal drama that gave its audience entertainment, education, suspense and wit.

Law School: A powerhouse of motivation

Parts of the show where law students thrive to succeed in their legal education have over the years gained much traction on social media. A particular series of scenes where Ryu Hye Young’s character Kang Sol is giving it her all to prepare for an upcoming exam has been remade into a multitude of ‘study motivation’ edits that are loved and watched by millions of learners as a remarkable source of snackable motivation.

Law school: Characters

‘Law School’ narrates the tale of a prestigious school, the very foundation of which is shaken by a tragic event, testing the limits of justice as a tough criminal law professor and his driven students navigate the complexities of the legal system.

Kang Sol is a legal sophomore who has clawed her way into getting admitted to a prestigious law school. She is someone who hails from a humble background and is therefore often intimidated by the wealth and privilege that surrounds her. With great diligence and passion however, push her to find out what it actually means to call someone a ‘good lawyer’.

Han Joon Hwi is one of Kang Sol’s most brilliant classmates who also has a flair for leadership. A right mix of charm, wit and intellect, Han Joon Hwi struggles to hide a potentially detrimental secret.

Yang Jong Hoon, a former elite prosecutor and the professor everyone fears, applies rigid teaching methods and harsh words that push his students to the limit, but there's something about him that inspires them to strive for greatness. He is one of the primary reasons the show is to date looked at by millions of viewers as the ultimate powerhouse of motivation.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ V sparks wave of memes with mini-lives alongside Yeontan, concludes latest one under THIS time