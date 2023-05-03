2 years of Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si starrer Youth Of May: Here are some great moments from the emotional drama

Youth Of May is a story about Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Myung Hee (Go Min Si) who fell for each other like fate in the midst of the whirlwind of history in May 1980. It is a retro human melodrama that tells a love story like springtime. The drama shows the two people fall in love through a series of misunderstandings but the background of protests and fight against the government.

Lee Do Hyun as Hwang Hee Tae:

Hwang Hee Tae, played by Lee Do Hyun in the drama, is a person who entered Seoul National University Medical School as the top student, but has to postpone graduation due to a trauma caused by an incident. Lee Do Hyun is raising expectations by saying that he expresses the character's wounds hidden in his unique unpredictable shamelessness and joy. In 'Youth in May', Lee Do Hyun is frustrated by the harsh reality and ruthless father's tyranny, but perfectly transforms into Hee Tae, who protects both his convictions and his love for a woman, and is receiving infinite support. Lee Do Hyun sometimes makes viewers' hearts flutter with his sad yet sweet eyes and romantic voice toward the person he loves, and sometimes he shows various charms by transforming into a confident Hee Tae who endures with responsibility to protect his precious ones.

Go Min Si as Myung Hee:

In the drama, Go Min Si enhanced the immersion of the drama by drawing the narrative of the character in detail, and expressed the character of Kim Myung Hee, who lives fiercely in a difficult environment, more convincingly. In particular, through her first challenge since her debut, a period drama, she appeared in a new look that had not been seen before, and with her intense acting transformation. She is confident, hardworking and responsible. As someone who never cared about falling in love, meeting Hee Tae in the worst circumstance felt impossible to her, but slowly she fell for his personality.

The ending:

In the end, Myung Hee, who was shot, was abandoned in the forest, and Kim Gyeong Su (played by Kwon Young Chan), the martial law officer, turned around after giving her the wedding vows and the father's watch that Myung Soo had dropped. Myung Hee died holding his watch tightly, and Hee Tae left Gwangju. After a long time passed, Hee Tae heard the news that Myung Hee's ashes had been found. Hee Tae (played by Choi Won Young) in 2021 has been living with many regrets in the past many years, but it is only after reading Myung Hee's prayers found with her ashes that he realizes that everything was his own choice. Their reunion as their younger selves was a heart wrenching scene.

