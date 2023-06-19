2 Years of Nevertheless: Revisiting characters of Song Kang, Han So Hee, Chae Jong Hyeop and others

The romance between Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee), a woman who wants to date even though she no longer believes in love, and Park Jae Eon (Song Kang), a man who wants to have a date even though dating is an annoying thing to do, is depicted in JTBC's Nevertheless, which is based on a webtoon of the same name. It’s been two years since the drama was released and safe to say, the drama has divided the viewers because of the storyline, characters and its outcome.

The main cast:

Song Kang and Han So Hee infuse the genuine love of young people who aren't good at feeling emotions with awe-inspiring ecstasy and intense sympathy. Song Kang plays Park Jae Eon, a person who is kind to everyone but does not give anyone his heart. A sudden shift in his feelings is brought on by Yoo Na Bi, who comes into his life one day. Han So Hee's Yoo Na Bi is a character who doesn't believe in love because her first love was a waste of time and effort. From the very first meeting, Yoo Na Bi feels a fateful attraction to Park Jae Eon. Yoo Na Bi flies into Park Jae Eon's world and accepts the hazy feelings that she can't put into words.

Let’s take a look at the characters of the drama:

Song Kang as Park Jae Eon:

Song Kang played the role of Park Jae Eon, the popular boy of the university for his visuals and height but he seems extremely mysterious because he does not hold back from saying what he wants but yet he never delves into talking about anything real. He felt something more with Yoo Na Bi right from the start but he made it seem like she was just another sleep buddy for him, until someone else came into the picture and he began feeling insecure. His line ‘Nabi boreo gallae?’ which means ‘Do you want to go see butterflies?’ became the new pick up line.

Han So Hee as Yoo Na Bi:

She is a soft-spoken girl who loves art and has been scarred by her first love, making her wary of love and rather take part in the new culture of sleeping without any attachments. She soon feels like she is getting attached to Jae Eon slowly and falls for him. The issue that the viewers had was that she would go back on her words often and chose a person who made her question herself over the course of the storyline.

Chae Jong Hyeop as Yang Do Hyuk:

The second male lead, Yang Do Hyuk played by Chae Jong Hyeop, is a sweet man who has an old school idea of love in the world of detached relationships. His love for Yoo Na Bi came from a pure place and while he still respected her after she chose Jae Eon, the viewers were not happy with the outcome. Many loved his personality and how he would care for her in any situation.

