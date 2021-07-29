200 Halla Ho Teaser OUT: Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti starrer shows what happens when women get angry

The ZEE5 has announced their next original film titled 200 Halla Ho recently. The film stars Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta, and Upendra Limay in the lead roles. And now to add more to the excitement, the makers have now dropped the teaser of the movie. The video has received a positive response. However, the release dates have not been announced till now. Produced by Yoodlee Films, the film will be premiered in the next month, i.e. August.

The teaser sets the premise for the movie. It shows how 200 Dalit women united and took law and justice into their own hands by lynching a gangster/robber/serial rapist in open court. Inspired by true events, this was the rarest of rare cases in India’s justice system and the movie goes on to uncover the shocking events and circumstances which led the 200 women to take such a drastic step to seek justice. Releasing the teaser on Instagram and the channel wrote This August, witness 200 women jolt the nation out of its indifference towards years of caste oppression and injustice.”

Director, Sarthak Dasgupta commented, “I am grateful that I got an opportunity to use my craft through the medium of cinema to support women in their fight against inequality and injustice. ‘200 – Halla Ho’ is my way of contributing to the advancement of our collective consciousness about such things. I am elated that we have the support of ZEE5 in reaching out to the world with content like this.”

