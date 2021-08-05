200 Halla Ho Trailer Out: Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti starrer to premiere on THIS date

The most awaited film 200 Halla Ho trailer has been finally released. Fans were waiting for the trailer after an intriguing teaser that was released recently. The makers of the film have also announced the premiere date of the film. Veteran actor Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar will be seen in the lead roles. Viewers can finally see the movie on August 20 and it will be aired on Zee5. To note, the film is inspired by real events.

The trailer opens with a policeman making an announcement in an area and then some women are locked up in the jail. There is a protest also going on against the police action. The government is trying to find out the truth. Then the scene shifts to the courtroom where hundreds of women enter the courtroom. The police are trying to control them but they fail. It shows how Dalit women took law into their own hands by lynching a gangster/robber/serial rapist in open court. This was the rarest of rare cases in India’s justice system.

The teaser released on ZEE5’s Instagram handle wrote, “This August, witness 200 women jolt the nation out of its indifference towards years of caste oppression and injustice. Written & directed by @sarthak_dasgupta, #200OnZEE5 is inspired by true events. #HallaHo”.

Watch the trailer here:

Director Sarthak Dasgupta had said that the film focus on women and their fight against inequality and injustice. This film also marks the return of veteran actor Amol Palekar after a decade.

