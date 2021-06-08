2010 Olympic Champion Kim Yuna donates 110 million to UNICEF’s vaccination program

Kim Yuna has once again become an example of goodness. Read more to find out why.

The 2010 Olympic champion and now a retired figure skater, Kim Yuna, donated around 110 million KRW (around $100,000) to the initiative of supplying COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries. Kim Yuna is currently UNICEF's International Goodwill Ambassador and has been supporting its activities for the past 13 years. The donation is provided to the COVAX initiative for ensuring that everyone receives COVID-19 vaccines in an equitable amount amidst the time when medical systems are under pressure.

Kim Yuna is a retired figure skater with accolades such as being the 2010 Olympic Champion, 2009 and 2013 World Champion, three-time Grand Prix Final Champion and many more. Kim Yuna is heartbroken that children around the world are not able to receive vaccinations and thus the intention behind her donation was to be able to alleviate this problem, even if to some extent. The secretary-general of UNICEF’s Korean committee, Lee Ki Chul, appreciated Kim Yuna’s actions and her persistent support for their activities for so long. Not only vaccination, but Kim Yuna and her fans also donated during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 while the figure skater herself donates for children around the globe.

Kim Yuna has shown her benevolence by providing help and assistance to children in various instances of international crisis such as the Haiti earthquake, Nepal earthquake and Syrian civil war. She also provides local support to the COVID-19 Daegu region. She has truly become an example of being a good and helpful person, thereby influencing the public in a positive manner.

