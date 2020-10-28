2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards: Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin, Kang Ha Neul & Seventeen win big

The 2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards, which takes place today, has announced the winners which include Hyun Bin of Crash Landing on You fame, Kang Ha-neul of When the Camellia Blooms fame and Seventeen.

The end of the year is dedicated to award season with the recent one being 2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards, which is all set to take place today, i.e. October 28, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). For the unversed, the South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) hosted award ceremony sees the government recognise prominent figures in the entertainment industry who helped to contribute in the advancement of South Korea's culture and arts.

According to Allkpop, we now know who the recipients are at this year's Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards. When it comes to Order of Cultural Merit, the honour was bestowed upon Go Doo-shim, Byun Hee-bong, Yoon Hyang-gi, Song Do-soon, Song Ji-na and Lim Ha-ryong. The President's Award was bestowed upon The World of the Married star Kim Hee Ae, Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Kang Ho-dong, Kim Ki-pyo, Kingdom's screenwriter Kim Eun-hee and Chu Ho-jin.

The Prime Minister's Award was bestowed upon Gong Hyo-jin, When the Camellia Blooms star Kang Ha Neul, Park Mi-sun, Seventeen, Shin Choon-soo, Yoon Yoo-sun, Choi Young-joon and Kim Yong-shik. Finally, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Award was bestowed upon Ryu Soo-young, Jang Do-yeon, Lim Young-woong, Jung Sung-ha, Jo Jae-yoon, Jung Sung-hwa, No Brain, Lim Sang-choon and Kang Soo-jin.

Interestingly, Seventeen and Junsu (XIA) will be holding congratulatory performance during the 2020 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin is overwhelmed by his fans' birthday messages & meaningful donations

Congratulations to the winners!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×