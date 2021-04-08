2021 iHeart Radio Award: BTS, BLACKPINK and NCT 127 have been nominated for THESE categories

Know in which categories your favourite K-Pop bands were nominated in, here!

On May 7, iHeart Radio dropped their nominees for their award categories of 2021 and safe to say, many fans are excited. Not only Hollywood or other major music industries, but even K-Pop fans! They also announced the awards date that’ll take place in May, so keep reading to know who is nominated in which category.

Some of the western shows have already started recognizing K-Pop bands and it’s not a surprise anymore. And iHeart Radio has been one of them! This year, iHeart Radio has nominated three K-Pop groups - BTS, BLACKPINK and NCT 127 in their award categories and fans (of course) are over the moon! BTS have been nominated for four categories, while BLACKPINK has been nominated for two and NCT 127 for one. Read them below:

BTS:

Best Group/Duo

Best Fan Army

Best Music Video

Best Music Video Choreography (which basically means Choreographer Son Sung Deuk)

BLACKPINK:

Best Fan Army

Best Music Video

NCT 127:

Best Fan Army

With all the three bands nominated in Best Fan Army category, it looks like the show has recognized the power of K-Pop fans across the world!

However, that is not allThey even tweeted a reaction video of BTS reading the categories they’ve been nominated in! All the members look handsome and surprised. Check out the video below!

Having said all that, BTS has been winning iHeart Radio awards since 2018, majorly in ‘Fan Army’ category, while other categories include ‘Music Video’ (2020 for Boy With Luv) and ‘Boyband’ in 2018! BLACKPINK won the ‘Best Music Video Choreography’ in 2020 for ‘Kill This Love’. For NCT 127, this is the second time they’ve been nominated.

The iHeart Radio show will be ariign next month live on May 27, at 5:30 AM IST.

Credits :News1

