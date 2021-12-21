2021 KDramas: 6 Biggest Breakout actors feat 'Squid Game' cast, Han So Hee & Ahn Bo Hyun

2021 was definitely a defining year for K-dramas and the brilliance it is capable of! Besides the amazing K-dramas that premiered this year, we were also introduced to some fantastic bunch of new actors, who won our hearts with their sheer talent and charisma and made our favourite K-dramas memorable for us! We take a look at the 6 biggest breakout K-drama actors of 2021.

1. 'Squid Game' cast members

No surprise here! 'Squid Game' is the biggest TV series in the world at the moment, capturing the collective imagination of millions of fans across the globe. Besides stalwarts like Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Lee Byung Hun and Gong Yoo (in supporting roles), Squid Game introduced to us some amazing new talents like Jung Ho Yeon's crackling debut and also solidified Wi Ha Joon and Anupam Tripathi's presence in our hearts.

2. Han So Hee

She may have played the 'other woman' in 'The World of the Married', but Han So Hee was definitely number one in our hearts this year! This was definitely Han So Hee's year with amazing K-drama successes like 'Nevertheless' opposite Song Kang and the high-octane thriller 'My Name' opposite Ahn Bo Hyun! Speaking of whom...

3. Ahn Bo Hyun

Han So Hee's 'My Name' co-star Ahn Bo Hyun wasn't too far off from the breakout actors list as well! The talented actor has done numerous supporting roles but gained global prominence with Park Seo Joon's 'Itaewon Class' and then went on to shine in dramas like 'My Name' and 'Yumi's Cells'.

4. Na In Woo

The year 2021 indeed came as a blessing to Na In Woo! The talented actor starred in 'Mr. Queen' earning recognition amongst fans! But he earned his breakthrough with 'River Where The Moon Rises', where he replaced actor Ji Soo as the main lead opposite Kim So Hyun! He also signed on 'At a Distance, Spring is Green' alongside Park Ji Hoon and Kang Minah.

5. Jeon Yeo Been

Jeon Yeo Been chooses her dramas wisely, but when she does she knows how to hit it out of the park! She gained worldwide recognition with the Song Joong Ki starrer 'Vincenzo' where she played the role of the female lead opposite him, delivering a solid performance!

6. Chae Jong Hyeop

He may not have gotten the girl in the end in 'Nevertheless', however, Chae Jong Hyeop made the year count with prominent roles in 'The Witch's Diner' and 'Sisyphus: The Myth'. We are looking forward to watching more of the talented actor on our screen.

