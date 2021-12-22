2021 KPop: Here are our top 6 picks for the best collab tracks feat BTS, Eric Nam, BLACKPINK's Lisa & more

We may have spent another year in this deadly pandemic but thank God for all the music that kept us sane in these turbulent times! As K-pop's transverse impact spreads through the world, listeners and fans witnessed their favourite K-pop artists collaborate with some of the best and most inspiring artists. We take a look at 6 collaborations by our favourite K-pop artists which truly stands by the adage - 'Music has no boundaries'.

1. BTS

This year belonged to the K-pop juggernaut group BTS and rightfully so! The superstar septet had three major international collaborations for their three trending tracks released this year. BTS collaborated with 'Shape Of You' hitmaker Ed Sheeran on their groovy dance anthem 'Permission To Dance'. Next, they released 'Butter' remix featuring 'Hot Girl Coach' Megan Thee Stallion and finally, the much-awaited soul-soothing song 'My Universe' with the legendary band Coldplay.

2. BLACKPINK's Lisa

This was BLACKPINK's Lisa's defining year indeed! The talented rapper and dancer released her solo debut album 'LALISA' in September and collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion on the powerful, bass-driven song 'SG' and features a mixture of English and Spanish lyrics.

3. Armaan Malik and Eric Nam

A landmark moment for India as well! We finally got a much-awaited collaboration between Eric Nam and Armaan Malik for this comforting EDM track 'Echo' alongside KSHMR. The track is described as ‘the first K-pop meets I-pop collaboration', it is a soothing song with deep and meaningful lyrics. We hope to see more Indian artists collaborate with Korean artists.

4. SHINee's Taemin and Key with Girl's Generation's Taeyeon

Taeyeon collaborated with SHINee's talented Taemin on the track 'If I Could Tell You', an R&B track depicting the growing feelings of love between two friends who are about to cross the line. The harmonious track features electronic piano and synth sound, drizzled with Taemin and Taeyeon's dreamy vocals. Taeyeon also collaborated with her best friend Key on the emotional pre-release track 'Hate That…’, which showcases the hurt and frustration one goes through during a breakup, hoping that their ex-lover feels as miserable as they do.

5. TXT and ENHYPEN

HYBE labelmates and friends TXT and ENHYPEN set the stage on fire with their special collaboration at the '2021 KBS Song Festival'! TXT and ENHYPEN will be performing songs from eight groups, including H.O.T., an iconic first-generation idol group, and BTS, TXT and ENHYPEN’s senior labelmate at HYBE. Fans of the artists absolutely loved their collaboration stage and would love to see another collaboration between the artists in the future.

6. Stray Kids

Gen 4 monster group Stray Kids collaborated with CORSAK and multi-platinum record holder Alesso on a special track for the PlayerUnknown’s Battleground Mobile (PUBG Mobile) game titled 'Going Dumb'. The track is catchy and upbeat and instantly appeals to the listeners, adding another amazing track to their amazing discography!

