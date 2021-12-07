2021 MAMA announces star studded presenter lineup feat. Song Joong Ki, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon & more

The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards has been gearing up for an unstoppable night full of fun, style and glamour. What’s more are the constant updates that have kept the fans on their toes for the coveted award show that brings the South Korean entertainment universe to them. The latest brief has come in the form of the varied presenters that will grace the award show.

Hosted by Lee Hyori, as the first female to do so at the awards, actors with the likes of Song Joong Ki, Ahn Bo Hyun, Rain, Kwon Yool, Kim Seo Hyung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Hye Yoon, Nam Yoon Su, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Jo Bo Ah, Jo Jung Suk, Sooyoung, Choi Siwon, Han Ye Ri and Heo Sung Tae will be gracing the ceremony with their presence. Comedian Noh Hong Chul and HaHa, dancer Monika and singers Gabee and Tiffany will also make it as presenters.

Earlier it was announced that English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be in attendance for a special performance while the major attention of the fans is towards the reunion of 10 members of Wanna One after almost 3 years. ‘Street Woman Fighter’ dance crews as well as famous K-pop acts ATEEZ, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Brave Girls, ENHYPEN, INI, ITZY, JO1, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT U and Stray Kids will be joining for their own stages. Debutants Kep1er will likely not perform anymore owing to the positive COVID-19 result of one of their staff members.

The 2021 MAMA is scheduled for December 11 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

