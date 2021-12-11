2021 MAMA: BTS clean sweep all 4 Daesang awards; ENHYPEN & aespa bag major awards as well

BTS prove yet again why they are considered global superstars and arguably the biggest musical artists in the world. BTS swept all four Daesangs (Grand Prizes) for the third year in a row. 'Butter' won Song of the Year, 'BE' bagged the Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Worldwide Icon of the Year. In total, BTS took home nine trophies at 2021 MAMA.

Gen 4 Monster groups aespa and ENHYPEN won Best New Artist as well as Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10. Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, ENHYPEN, TXT, BTS, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SEVENTEEN, TREASURE, TWICE were awarded Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10. TWICE won Best Group (Female) and BTS won Best Group (Male). IU snagged the Best Artist (Female) and EXO's Baekhyun won Best Artist (Male).

IU won Best Vocal Performance for 'Celebrity', BLACKPINK's Rosé solo debut song 'On The Ground' won Best Dance Performance (Solo), aespa's 'Next Level' won Best Dance Performance (Female Group) and BTS won Best Dance Performance (Male Group). 'Photograph' singer Ed Sheeran won Favorite International Artist.

Here are the remaining winners:

KTO (Korean Tourism Organization) Breakout Artist: Brave Girls

Best Band Performance: JANNABI ('A thought on an autumn night')

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: ASH ISLAND ('Melody')

Best OST: Jo Jung Suk ('I Like You' from 'Hospital Playlist 2')

TikTok Favorite Moment: BTS

Choreographer of the Year: Leejung Lee

Best Engineer of the Year: Gu Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo

Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens

Best Art Director of the Year: MU:E

Best Composer of the Year: Yoo Young Jin

Best Producer of the Year: Teddy

Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk

Best New Asian Artist (Vietnam): Hoang Duyen

Best New Asian Artist (Indonesia): Lyodra

Best New Asian Artist (Thailand): SPRITE X GUYGEEGEE

Best New Asian Artist (Mandarin): Anson Lo

Best New Asian Artist (Japan): Ado

Best Asian Artist (Vietnam): Quan A.P.

Best Asian Artist (Indonesia): Anneth

Best Asian Artist (Thailand): Tilly Birds

Best Asian Artist (Mandarin): ACCUSEFIVE

Best Asian Artist (Japan): JO1

Favorite Asian Artist: INI

