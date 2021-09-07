2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards to be reportedly held on THIS date

The awards season is falling upon us faster than we thought. According to multiple reports on September 7, the famed Mnet Asian Music Awards’ 2021 edition will be held on December 11 this year. The event will be conducted in South Korea for a continuous second year following 2020’s show in Paju.

An official from the music industry commented, "The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) will be held in Korea this year following last year's in consideration of the overall situation, including COVID-19.”

The venue for MAMA 2021 is said to be in the same place as last year, CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, Gyeonggi-do. It is a 213,000 square meters location with the size of 32 soccer fields and is currently not open to the public. Following the controlled attendance and precautions taken for last year’s show, the fans are hoping greater attention is paid to the artists’ safety and comfort.

It was also reported that a lot of consideration went into making the show an international feat as it is usually held overseas, but eventually, the possibility of the same was ruled out due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the earlier editions of the award show were held internationally at various locations including Macau, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan gathering countless eyeballs for the widely acclaimed show. MAMA began its journey in 1999 as Mnet Video Music Awards, later changing to Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2009.

