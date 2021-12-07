'2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards' pre filming schedule postponed due to a staff member testing Covid positive

On December 7, Mnet announced one of the cast members who joined the finale of 'Show Me the Money 10' has been diagnosed with Covid 19. The contestants of the competitive rap show are said to have received negative test results.

The pre-filming schedule for the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards has been postponed due to a staff member's diagnosis with Covid 19. The network stated that for everyone's safety, they have decided to postpone the pre-recording schedule for today's 2021 MAMA. In the future, the pre-filming of the special performance for the 10th anniversary of 'Show Me the Money' will be held without an audience.

The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony, also known as 2021 MAMA, organized by CJ E&M and broadcast through its music channel Mnet, is scheduled to take place live on December 11 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) 2021. The ceremony will be held at CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, South Korea and will be hosted by its first-ever female MC, Lee Hyori. Artists performing at the 'MAMA' include aespa, ATEEZ, Brave Girls, NCT, Stray Kids, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, and more. The theme for the ceremony is titled as 'Make Some Noise'.

The crème de la crème of the South Korean entertainment industry will be attending the ceremony as presenters. Song Joong Ki, Ahn Bo Hyun, Rain, Kwon Yool, Kim Seo Hyung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Hye Yoon, Nam Yoon Su, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Jo Bo Ah, Jo Jung Suk, Sooyoung, Choi Siwon, Han Ye Ri and Heo Sung Tae will be gracing the ceremony with their presence.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 2021 MAMA announces star studded presenter lineup feat. Song Joong Ki, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon & more

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.