2021 MTV VMAs: BTS, BLACKPINK, (G)I-DLE & more, who’s nominated from the Kpop industry?
The famed MTV Video Music Awards are happening right as we speak and we are taking a look at all the musicians from the Korean music industry. The event will begin at 8 PM EST (5:30 AM IST) at the Barclays Center.
Starting off with the K-pop category nominations:
BEST K-POP:
(G)I-DLE - ‘DUMDi DUMDi’
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - ‘Ice Cream’
BTS - ‘Butter’
MONSTA X - ‘Gambler’
SEVENTEEN - ‘Ready to love’
TWICE - ‘Alcohol-Free’
GROUP OF THE YEAR:
BLACKPINK
BTS
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
SONG OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior - ‘Mood’
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - ‘Leave the Door Open’
BTS - ‘Dynamite’
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - ‘WAP’
Dua Lipa - ‘Levitating’
Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Drivers License’
BEST POP
Ariana Grande - ‘Positions’
Billie Eilish - ‘Therefore I Am’
BTS - ‘Butter’
Harry Styles - ‘Treat People With Kindness’
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - ‘Peaches’
Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Good 4 U’
Shawn Mendes - ‘Wonder’
Taylor Swift - ‘Willow’
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande - ‘34+35’ - Choreography by : Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS - ‘Butter’ - Choreography by : Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team
Ed Sheeran - ‘Bad Habits’ - Choreography by : Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters - ‘Shame Shame’ - Choreography by : Nina McNeely
Harry Styles - ‘Treat People With Kindness’ - Choreography by : Paul Roberts
Marshmello & Halsey - ‘Be Kind’ - Choreography by: Dani Vitale
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - ‘Leave tfsihe Door Open’ - Editing by : Troy Charbonnet
BTS - ‘Butter’ - Editing by : Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake - ‘What's Next’ - Editing by : Noah Kendal
Harry Styles - ‘Treat People With Kindness’ - Editing by : Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - ‘Peaches’ - Editing by : Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - ‘Prisoner’
BTS leads with 5 nominations, BLACKPINK has 2 to their name while (G)I-DLE, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN & TWICE follow with one each
