2021 MTV VMAs: BTS, BLACKPINK, (G)I-DLE & more, who’s nominated from the Kpop industry?

The famed MTV Video Music Awards are happening right as we speak and we are taking a look at all the musicians from the Korean music industry. The event will begin at 8 PM EST (5:30 AM IST) at the Barclays Center.

Starting off with the K-pop category nominations:

BEST K-POP:

(G)I-DLE - ‘DUMDi DUMDi’

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - ‘Ice Cream’

BTS - ‘Butter’

MONSTA X - ‘Gambler’

SEVENTEEN - ‘Ready to love’

TWICE - ‘Alcohol-Free’

GROUP OF THE YEAR:

BLACKPINK

BTS

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior - ‘Mood’

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - ‘Leave the Door Open’

BTS - ‘Dynamite’

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - ‘WAP’

Dua Lipa - ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Drivers License’

BEST POP

Ariana Grande - ‘Positions’

Billie Eilish - ‘Therefore I Am’

BTS - ‘Butter’

Harry Styles - ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - ‘Peaches’

Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Good 4 U’

Shawn Mendes - ‘Wonder’

Taylor Swift - ‘Willow’

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande - ‘34+35’ - Choreography by : Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS - ‘Butter’ - Choreography by : Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team

Ed Sheeran - ‘Bad Habits’ - Choreography by : Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters - ‘Shame Shame’ - Choreography by : Nina McNeely

Harry Styles - ‘Treat People With Kindness’ - Choreography by : Paul Roberts

Marshmello & Halsey - ‘Be Kind’ - Choreography by: Dani Vitale

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - ‘Leave tfsihe Door Open’ - Editing by : Troy Charbonnet

BTS - ‘Butter’ - Editing by : Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake - ‘What's Next’ - Editing by : Noah Kendal

Harry Styles - ‘Treat People With Kindness’ - Editing by : Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - ‘Peaches’ - Editing by : Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - ‘Prisoner’

BTS leads with 5 nominations, BLACKPINK has 2 to their name while (G)I-DLE, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN & TWICE follow with one each

Who do you think will win the K-pop category? Let us know below.