2021, Together Again Kpop offline concert cancelled due to rise in COVID 19 cases

NCT, OH MY GIRL, BTOB etc starrer offline concerts converted to online concerts. Read ahead to know more

Amidst the rise of COVID-19 cases in Seoul, the restrictions are slowly coming back into place. The first activities affected in this time are the music performances and concerts. Especially the first offline Kpop concert ‘2021, Together Again’, which had to be converted to online, as announced by Korean Entertainment Management Association, the organisers of the concert, on July 8. They also said, "Due to the spread of Corona 19 and the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases, this performance will be switched to non-face-to-face and therefore, the ticket reservation scheduled for today will be completely canceled, and information on online viewing according to the non-face-to-face conversion will be announced again at a later date."

They also added, “All officials did their best until the end to establish safer and more systematic quarantine measures so that popular music performances can be held continuously, but the current situation is very serious and it is judged that it is impossible to carry out the performance.” While everyone was looking forward to finding some normalcy in the current situation, it definitely seems practically impossible to conduct any offline performance until things have calmed down a bit. The concert headliners are NCT, OH MY GIRL, BTOB, ONF, Brave Girls, Baek Ji Young, CIX, AB6IX, MOMOLAND etc and had many fans waiting for the new performances that they could see live and in person.

The concert was supposed to be held in the South Korean Olympic Handball Stadium, Seoul on the 17th of July, 2021 and since the announcement, will be shifted to a later date as well. There were many precautions to be taken but spreading of the virus has been faster than normal this time around and has held back many artists from holding concerts or even cancelling their promotions.

We will be back with normalcy but it may just take longer than we anticipated. We hope that everyone is remaining safe and wearing their masks in public spaces. It's been a long battle with COVID-19 and we are sure that soon enough, we will be free!

