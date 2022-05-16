2022 Billboards Music Awards slammed as ‘American Song Contest’ winner AleXa robbed of her performance

AleXa is a K-pop star and winner of the first-ever ‘American Song Contest’ for her home state Oklahoma. NBC’s music program ‘American Song Contest’, with hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, announced AleXa as the winner for its first-ever season on May 9. She took the win for the ‘Best Original Song’ for her track ‘Wonderland’. As she won in a landslide show of support from her fans around the world, it was only time before she would receive her winnings. Or so everyone thought.

After taking first place, in an article by Billboard, it was announced that the 25-year-old would be performing at the 2022 Billboards Music Awards on May 15 as can be seen below. Her other winnings included a pledge by iHeartRadio to play her song ‘Wonderland’ across radio stations all through the summer.

Fans were particularly excited as this would mean she would become the first female K-pop act to grace the stage with her infectious presence. Just before the show went live, the artist herself announced that she would be presenting at the awards show, however, there was no update about her promised performance so far. Looking her best, AleXa came to the 2022 BBMAs as her charming self.

AleXa’s fans however were left gaping by the apparent snub of the awards show that not only did not let her perform but also did not let her present an award. A tiny clip shows AleXa presenting a commercial break, announcing the upcoming performance, as viewers noted that this bit was never aired for them.

Now, fans are demanding answers from the makers of the 2022 Billboards Music Awards claiming they were used for views. The scantily filled audience seats stand proof of a disinterest of the viewers for the awards. Adding to it the apparent snub of AleXa, is this yet another attempt of the Western media and producers ignoring the influence of K-pop.

