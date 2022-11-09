2022 Genie Music Awards Full Winner List: NCT DREAM, BTS and more grab wins
The famed Genie Music Awards took place on November 8 in South Korea returning for in-person audiences after 3 years.
Genie Music Awards
Genie Music Awards were held on November 8 at the Namdong Gymnasium, Incheon, South Korea returning offline with an in-person audience after 3 years because of COVID-19. With the cancellation of the ceremony in 2021, it was the 4th edition in 2022. However, the show was taken off broadcasting in order to honor the lost lives recently at the Itaewon Tragedy which is also being called as the 10/29 incident. The red carpet of the awards night was also cancelled for the same with no live viewing for the program. It will be aired belatedly with the MC-ing being done by Jun Hyun Moo.
A popular awards night, it has previously seen participation from western artists such as Charlie Puth who performed with BTS member Jungkook in 2018. This year, it was attended by a lot of K-pop artists who were nominated for the awards as they went ahead and accepted their wins. Fans have since shared their acceptance speeches as well as snippets from the event.
Here’s a full list of winners of the 2022 Genie Music Awards
Best Male Solo Artist: Lim Young Woong
Best Female Solo Artist: Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
The Male Group: BTS
The Female Group: (G)I-DLE
Best Music Video: Red Velvet
Best Record: (G)I-DLE
The Performing Artist (Male): THE BOYZ
The Performing Artist (Female): Red Velvet
The Male New Artist: TEMPEST
The Female New Artist: IVE
Global Popularity Award: BTS
Genie Music Popularity Award: Lim Young Woong
Best Style: IVE
Next Generation: DKZ
Next Wave Icon: TNX, LIGHTSUM
Daesangs:
The Top Artist: NCT DREAM
The Top Music: Lim Young Woong
The Top Album: NCT DREAM
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat