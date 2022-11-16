2022 MAMA Awards: BTS’ J-Hope to perform solo; IVE, Kep1er, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans collab stage

J-Hope BTS member J-Hope who was the first one to release a solo album officially, is set to show a fabulous performance with putting on his solo music for the first time on a broadcast for an awards show. The artist took to his Instagram stories to express his excitement by sharing the announcement and writing “Get Ready For This’ with burning heart emojis.

At a press conference held for the upcoming 2022 MAMA Awards , new details about the performer lineup as well as hosts were shared with the media. Scheduled to take place on November 29 and 30 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, a lot of attention is being given to one of the biggest awards in the K-pop industry.

Hosts

It was revealed at the press conference that Jeon Somi and Park Bo Gum will be the MCs for the 2022 MAMA Awards where the soloist singer will host on the Day 1 and the actor on Day 2 of the event.

Collaboration stages

Creating a lot of hype every year with joint performances by popular K-pop artists this year will be no different as reportedly many groundbreaking stages have been planned. The awards will see girl group (G)I-DLE who has charmed the audiences with their recent releases such as TOMBOY and NXDE will work with rock band Jaurim for a special stage.

Fourth generation superstar group Stray Kids’ rapper-producer trio which goes by the name 3RACHA will perform along with Korean hip hop royalty Tiger JK and music producer Jung Jae Il who has worked on the music scores of popular Korean content such as ‘Squid Game’ and movies ‘Okja’, ‘Parasite’ and ‘Broker’.

Another highly anticipated collaboration stage was announced between the leading fourth generation K-pop girl groups who have wowed the viewers with their viral releases. IVE, Kep1er, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans’ 32 members will stand on the stage together to present a one-of-a-king stage at the 2022 MAMA Awards.