2022 MAMA Awards Nominations announced: BTS and BLACKPINK lead with most nods

2022 MAMA Awards venue The 2022 MAMA Awards will be taking place on November 29 and 30 at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The red carpet will begin at 4 pm KST (12:30 pm IST) while the main ceremony will start from 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) onwards.

2022 MAMA Awards have begun the voting period with announcing the nominations for this year. After changing their name to MAMA Awards instead of the usual Mnet Asian Music Awards as they have been known so far, a lot more changes have been introduced. In the nominations, BTS and BLACKPINK lead with the most nods in the male and female categories respectively. BTS and their members gathered 19 nominations for themselves, including solo music, collaborations, OSTs and song features.

2022 MAMA Awards Voting

The voting criteria has also been changed to become an advance form that allows voting to be made possible on their website, through social media (Twitter), via Spotify playlist and more. Specific guidelines for all have been released by Mnet for the fans.

Here are the nominations for the 2022 MAMA Awards

Best Female Artist

IU

Miyeon

Nayeon

Seulgi

Taeyeon



Best Male Artist

J-Hope

Kang Daniel

Lim Young Woong

PSY

Zico



Best New Male Artist

ATBO

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Best New Female Artist

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Yena (Choi Ye Na)



Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

ITZY

Red Velvet

TWICE



Best Male Group

BTS

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT



Best Vocal Performance Solo

IU – Drama

Kim Min Seok – Drunken Confession

Lee Mujin – When it snows (feat. Heize)

Lim Young Woong – Our Blues Our Life

Taeyeon – INVU



Best Vocal Performance Group

BIGBANG – Still Life

BTS – Yet To Come

Davichi – Fanfare

ENHYPEN – Polaroid Love

WINNER – I LOVE U



Best Band Performance

JANNABI – GRIPPIN’THEGREEN

Jaurim – STAY WITH ME

LUCY – PLAY

The Black Skirts – My Little Lambs

Xdinary Heroes – Happy Death Day



Best OST

10CM – Drawer (Our Beloved Summer)

Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – With You (Our Blues)

MeloMance – Love, Maybe (A Business Proposal)

V – Christmas Tree (Our Beloved Summer)

Wonstein – Your Existence (Twenty Five, Twenty One)



Best Collaboration

10CM, BIG Naughty – Just 10 centimeters

Crush – Rush Hour (feat. J-Hope)

Loco, Hwasa – Somebody!

PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)

Woo Won Jae, meenoi – Ghosting (prod. CODE KUNST)



Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

BE’O – Counting Stars (feat. Beenzino)

BIG Naughty – Beyond Love (feat. 10CM)

J-Hope – MORE

Jay Park – GANADARA (feat. IU)

Zico – Freak



Best Dance Performance Solo

Jessi – ZOOM

Nayeon – POP!

PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)

Sunmi – Heart Burn

Yena – SMILEY (feat. BIBI)



Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 – 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode

SEVENTEEN – HOT

Stray Kids – MANIAC

TXT – Good Boy Gone Bad

TREASURE – JIKJIN



Best Dance Performance Female Group

(G)I-DLE – TOMBOY

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

IVE – LOVE DIVE

LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS

NewJeans – Attention

Red Velvet – Feel My Rhythm



Song of the Year

10CM – Drawer

10CM, BIG Naughty – Just 10 centimeters

BE’O – Counting Stars (feat. Beenzino)

BIGBANG – Still Life

BIG Naughty – Beyond Love (feat. 10CM)

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

BTS – Yet To Come

Crush – Rush Hour (feat. J-Hope)

Davichi – Fanfare

ENHYPEN – Polaroid Love

(G)I-DLE – TOMBOY

IU – Drama

IVE – LOVE DIVE

JANNABI – GRIPPIN’THEGREEN

Jaurim – STAY WITH ME

Jay Park – GANADARA (feat. IU)

Jessi – ZOOM

J-Hope – MORE

Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – With You

Kim Min Seok – Drunken Confession

LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS

Lee Mujin – When it snows (feat. Heize)

Lim Young Woong – Our Blues Our Life

Loco, Hwasa – Somebody!

LUCY – PLAY

MeloMance – Love, Maybe

Nayeon – POP!

NCT 127 – 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode

NewJeans – Attention

PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)

Red Velvet – Feel My Rhythm

SEVENTEEN – HOT

Stray Kids – MANIAC

Sunmi – Heart Burn

Taeyeon – INVU

The Black Skirts – My Little Lambs

TREASURE – JIKJIN

TXT – Good Boy Gone Bad

V – Christmas Tree

WINNER – I LOVE U

Wonstein – Your Existence

Woo Won Jae, meenoi – Ghosting (prod. CODE KUNST)

Xdinary Heroes – Happy Death Day

Yena – SMILEY (feat. BIBI)

Zico – Freak



Artist of the Year

aespa

ATBO

BLACKPINK

BTS

ENHYPEN

(G)I-DLE

ITZY

IU

IVE

J-Hope

Kang Daniel

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Young Woong

Miyeon

Nayeon

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

PSY

Red Velvet

Seulgi

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

TEMPEST

TNX

TWICE

TXT

Xdinary Heroes

Yena

YOUNITE

Zico



Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10

aespa

ASTRO

ATEEZ

BIGBANG

Billlie

BLACKPINK

Brave Girls

BTOB

BTS

Chungha

Crush

Dreamcatcher

ENHYPEN

EVERGLOW

fromis_9

(G)I-DLE

Girls’ Generation

GOT7

ITZY

IU

IVE

Jay Park

Jessi

Jo Yu Ri

Kai

Kang Daniel

KARD

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

LOONA

MAMAMOO

MONSTA X

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

ONEUS

PENTAGON

PSY

Red Velvet

SEVENTEEN

STAYC

Stray Kids

Sunmi

THE BOYZ

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

WINNER

Yena