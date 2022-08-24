2022 MAMA: Location CONFIRMED; Date and more details inside

Mnet Asian Music Awards is set to return very soon. The 2022 MAMA has shared updates regarding the upcoming ceremony. According to the organising committee, this year’s awards function will be held in Japan as another attempt at making it global.

On August 24, CJ ENM, the company behind MAMA stated, “We are rebranding 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' to 'MAMA Awards' in line with changes in the global music market, such as the expansion of K-pop's influence from Asia to the world. We will present shows and stages with their own iconic scenes. We will expand and evolve from MAMA, which has introduced K-pop to the world, and become the World’s No.1 K-pop Awards to promote the true value of K-pop t the world.”

It was further revealed that the “‘2022 MAMA Awards’ will be held on November 29 and 30 at Kyocera Dome Osaka, Japan. Kyocera Dome Osaka is an indoor sports arena that can accommodate about 40,000 people, and is a familiar place for K-pop fans at home and abroad, as many K-pop stars have already held concerts here several times. The MAMA Awards will be the first to present the awards ceremony for two consecutive days in Kyocera Dome, and will be broadcast live around the world through major global digital channels, including YouTube.”

Last year, multiple popular K-pop artists like boy groups TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, JO1 and INI will be joined by 2 sub groups of NCT, NCT Dream and NCT 127 as well as girl groups aespa, Brave Girls, ITZY and Kep1er participated as performers. English singer-songwriter and global star Ed Sheeran also took to the stage raising the bar once again for award shows.

