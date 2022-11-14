2022 MTV Europe Music Awards: BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK and TXT win big

BTS Boy group BTS took home the Biggest Fans award, for the fifth time in a row extending their own record. Their fans, the BTS ARMY have been very supportive of the group’s latest release, anthology album ‘PROOF’ and the following official debuts from members J-Hope, Jin and upcoming album from leader RM.

The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards were held on November 13 local time. With attendance from a lot of well known acts it was a star studded event with memorable performances. K-pop was also highly mentioned during the event as many artists received nods for their presence and releases.

BLACKPINK

The iconic girl group took home the award for Best Metaverse Performance (for their PUBG Mobile in-game concert “The Virtual”) which saw their AI avatars take to the stage for ‘Ready For Love’. Youngest member LISA continued to spread her global charm by winning the Best K-Pop award as she made her immensely viral debut with LALISA.

SEVENTEEN

The K-pop act who has been in the business for seven years now was awarded the Best New Artist while they also won the Best Push award, bagging two monumental wins. The group thanked their fans, CARATs, for the win through a video message.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The 4th generation leaders, boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER nabbed a massive win by taking home the award for Best Asia Act. Another feather in the cap for the quintet who keep taking bigger leaps in their careers each time.

Congratulations to all the winners!