2022 VMAs: BLACKPINK clinches Best Metaverse Performance award; Lisa crowned Best K-pop act

The 2022 VMAs are in full swing at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. K-pop superstars BLACKPINK are at the event claiming their global domination. The girl group became the first K-pop female act to perform at the VMAs, and their history making tendencies did not take a break.

Right as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa entered the venue, chaos ensued because the crowd was sure that the winners had arrived. They began by dropping their first award of the night in the bag as BLACKPINK took home the Best Metaverse Performance Moon Person. With smiles on their faces, they were awarded right in front of their fans who cheered on the win.

After giving a stage breaking performance of their pre-release single, 'Pink Venom', the BLACKPINK members waited with bated breaths for the category that nominated their maknae and everyone’s favourite Lalisa. Right on the mark, it was announced that Lisa had won the Best K-pop award of the night. Lisa officially became the first K-pop soloist to grab a VMA win!

In her speech, Lisa thanked the team behind the efforts of making her solo debut and producing an iconic release. Her fans BLINKs were showered with immense love from the lady calling them the ‘most important ones’ and expressed her gratitude for making this happen. Lisa proudly stood with the support of her fellow members and thanked her ‘girls’, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé for their support as they stood cheering for her win and sending hearts her way.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK and Lisa!

