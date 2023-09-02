2023 Asia Artist Awards: NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, NMIXX and more feature in first line up

The highly anticipated Asia Artist Awards (AAA), an annual ceremony celebrating the pinnacle of K-pop and K-drama excellence, is set to take place in the Philippines this December, as reported by the Korean media outlet Star News.

Asia Artist Awards

On September 2nd, the Asia Artist Awards officially announced that NewJeans , LE SSERAFIM , ZEROBASEONE , NMIXX , and BOYNEXTDOOR would all be attending this year's award ceremony.

The Asia Artist Awards is an annual ceremony that honors some of the biggest talents in the Korean entertainment industry, as well as other entertainers from across Asia. Hosted by TONZ Entertainment and PULP Live World, this time, the ceremony will be held in the Philippines on December 14, marking the first time that the annual awards show will take place in the country, following its previous edition in Japan last year.

The Philippine Arena, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest indoor arena, can accommodate up to 50,000 people. It will also serve as the venue for K-pop acts such as Blackpink, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), and Twice from September 30 to October 1.

Notably, both NewJeans and LE SSERAFIM each took home two awards at the '2022 Asia Artist Awards in Japan. It is anticipated that these two popular girl groups will once again compete in several award categories in 2023.

More about the popular K-pop girl group NewJeans

Established by ADOR, a sub-label under HYBE, NewJeans made its debut in the music scene on July 22nd, 2022, with an unconventional approach – dropping music videos without any prior promotions. The group consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their songs, including Attention, Hype Boy, and Cookie, quickly became mega-hits and continue to dominate music streaming platforms even a year later. The group's core philosophy is straightforward – they aspire to be like a pair of jeans that people can wear every day and never grow tired of.

The name NewJeans holds a dual significance. It represents the timeless nature of jeans, reflecting the brand they aim to establish in the music industry. Additionally, it plays on the term 'New genes,' hinting at their role in ushering in a new generation of K-pop. The group is also slated to contribute to the soundtrack of the upcoming mystery and time-travel Netflix K-drama titled A Time Called You.

Watch NewJeans hit song Hype Boy here-

