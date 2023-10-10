2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards: The Glory's Song Hye Kyo, Cha Eun Woo's Island and others win nationally

The recently held 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards announced the national winners in various categories across film and television. This year's Asian Academy Creative Awards ceremony will be held on December 7 in Singapore. Currently, the national winners from various countries located in the Asia-Pacific region are announced. The Glory, Narco Saints, Boys Planet, actress Song Hye Kyo, and more have won from South Korea.

About the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards

Asian Academy Creative Awards aims to honor the creative excellence across the Asia Pacific region's best creatives and content. Participating countries from the Asia-Pacific region first compete at the national level then each national entry winner competes with other countries' national winners to win the grand prize. The 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards is scheduled for December 7 at the historic Chijmes Hall in Singapore. Many historic Korean shows and artists have won from South Korea. Let's take a look at all the national winners for the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards

2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards National Winners' List

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Ha Jung Woo for Narco Saints

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Jo Woo Jin for Narco Saints

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Song Hye Kyo for The Glory

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Lim Ji Yeon for The Glory

Best Direction (Fiction): Yoon Jong Bin for Narco Saints

Best Direction (Non Fiction): Jang Ho Gi for Physical: 100

Best Documentary Series: In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal

Best Drama Series: The Glory

Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Programme: Wedding Fighters

Best Infotainment Programme: Perhaps The Last: Animals On The Border

Best Music or Dance Programme: Boys Planet

Best non-scripted Entertainment: Physical: 100

Best Original Production by a Streamer/OTT: Island

Best Screenplay: Kim Eun Sook for The Glory

Best Single News Story/Report: Seoul Halloween Crush by CNN

Best Visual or Special FX in TV Series or Feature Film: Duty After School

