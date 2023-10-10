2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards: The Glory's Song Hye Kyo, Cha Eun Woo's Island and others win nationally
Let's have a look at the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards national winners' list that was announced on September 28. Grand winners will be announced in December.
The recently held 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards announced the national winners in various categories across film and television. This year's Asian Academy Creative Awards ceremony will be held on December 7 in Singapore. Currently, the national winners from various countries located in the Asia-Pacific region are announced. The Glory, Narco Saints, Boys Planet, actress Song Hye Kyo, and more have won from South Korea.
About the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards
Asian Academy Creative Awards aims to honor the creative excellence across the Asia Pacific region's best creatives and content. Participating countries from the Asia-Pacific region first compete at the national level then each national entry winner competes with other countries' national winners to win the grand prize. The 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards is scheduled for December 7 at the historic Chijmes Hall in Singapore. Many historic Korean shows and artists have won from South Korea. Let's take a look at all the national winners for the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards
2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards National Winners' List
Best Actor in a Leading Role: Ha Jung Woo for Narco Saints
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Jo Woo Jin for Narco Saints
Best Actress in a Leading Role: Song Hye Kyo for The Glory
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Lim Ji Yeon for The Glory
Best Direction (Fiction): Yoon Jong Bin for Narco Saints
Best Direction (Non Fiction): Jang Ho Gi for Physical: 100
Best Documentary Series: In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal
Best Drama Series: The Glory
Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Programme: Wedding Fighters
Best Infotainment Programme: Perhaps The Last: Animals On The Border
Best Music or Dance Programme: Boys Planet
Best non-scripted Entertainment: Physical: 100
Best Original Production by a Streamer/OTT: Island
Best Screenplay: Kim Eun Sook for The Glory
Best Single News Story/Report: Seoul Halloween Crush by CNN
Best Visual or Special FX in TV Series or Feature Film: Duty After School
