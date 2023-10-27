2023 Billboard Music Awards nominations: BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, BLACKPINK, more score nods
BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA along with BLACKPINK, FIFTY FIFTY and more are leading K-pop groups for the Billboard Music Awards 2023.
This year’s nominees for the Billboard Music Awards are out. The BBMAs nominate award contenders by looking at their performance on the Billboard charts throughout the previous 12 months, which includes factors such as album and digital sales, radio play, streaming statistics, tour activities, and social media engagement. This year they have added four new categories. Majority of the nominations for K-pop category are dominated by HYBE artists.
Nominees for BBMAs 2023
BTS, who secured an impressive total of 12 awards at the BBMAs, maintaining their winning streak for six consecutive years from 2017 to the previous year, are now nominated in various categories as individual solo artists this year.
Top Global K-pop Artist (New)
BTS' Jimin
Stray Kids
NewJeans
TWICE
TXT
Top K-pop Touring Artist (NEW)
BLACKPINK
TWICE
BTS' SUGA
Top K-pop Album (NEW)
BTS’ Jimin- FACE
NewJeans- 2nd EP Get Up
Stray Kids- 5-STAR
TXT- The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
TWICE- READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album
Top Global K-pop Song (NEW)
BTS’ Jimin- Like Crazy
FIFTY FIFTY- Cupid
BTS’ Jungkook feat. Latto- Seven
NewJeans- Ditto
NewJeans- OMG
In addition to the new K-pop awards, BTS' Jimin has earned a nomination for the Top Selling Song category with his official solo debut track, Like Crazy. Like Crazy is nominated against songs such as Miley Cyrus' Flowers, Jason Aldean's Try That in a Small Town, Oliver Anthony Music's Rich Men North of Richmond, and Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero.
NewJeans is a finalist in the Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist category, sharing the nominations with artists like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, and The Weeknd.
Furthermore, FIFTY FIFTY is a nominee for the Top Duo/Group category, along with Eslabon Armado, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, and Metallica.
More about BBMAs
The lineup of performers for the Billboard Music Awards will be gradually announced daily through the BBMAs' social media channels, beginning on Monday, November 6th. This year, nine new awards have been introduced, including four in the burgeoning K-pop category: top global K-pop artist, top K-pop tour, top K-pop album, and top global K-pop song.
The 2023 BBMAs, recognized as one of the three major music award ceremonies in American pop music alongside the Grammy Awards and American Music Awards, are scheduled to take place at the MCM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 19th.
