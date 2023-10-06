2023 Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony date revealed

The 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards has announced the date for this year's ceremony. Established in 1963, the Blue Dragon Film Awards have earned widespread recognition as one of Korea's most prestigious film accolades. Over the years, the awards have built a reputation for fair and transparent judging, gaining the trust of the public in the process.

The 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards has officially scheduled this year's ceremony for November 24 at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, as announced on October 6. In addition to the main event, the Blue Dragon Film Awards is opening submissions for the Chung Jung One Short Film Award from October 10 to 19. Eligibility for this award includes any film created by a Korean national after November 1, 2022, with a runtime of 40 minutes or less. The recipient will be chosen by a panel of expert judges, with the winner's announcement slated for the ceremony day.

The Blue Dragon Film Awards, is an annual awards ceremony that recognizes excellence in film in South Korea. Organized by Sports Chosun, a sister brand of the Chosun Ilbo, the awards specifically focus on blockbusters and popular movies with high artistic value released in the previous year. The selection process involves screening around forty movies from the final list to the public for free. Subsequently, after the public screenings, the awards ceremony takes place.

Renowned for their recognition of both popular and artistically valuable films, the Blue Dragon Film Awards, along with the Grand Bell Awards, stand out as the most prominent film awards in South Korea.

Some winners of the 43rd Blue Dragon Awards

On November 26, 2022, the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards took place at the Yeouido KBS Hall. Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok hosted the ceremony for the fifth consecutive year, and congratulatory performances were presented by IVE, NewJeans, Zico, Jung Hoon Hee, and LA POEM.

The film Decision to Leave emerged as the big winner of the night, securing six awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Music, and Best Screenplay. Despite director Park Chan Wook being unable to attend due to overseas filming commitments, the cast, including Park Hae Il, Tang Wei, Lee Jung Hyun, Kim Shin Young, and Go Kyung Pyo, gathered to celebrate the film's remarkable success.

