2023 Brand of the Year Awards Winners List: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, IU, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and more grab nods

On Monday, September 4, the 2023 Brand of the Year Awards unveiled their impressive lineup of winners, showcasing a diverse array of artists who earned well-deserved accolades for their outstanding accomplishments. Organized annually by the Korean Consumer Brand Committee and the Korean Consumer Forum, the Brand of the Year Awards seeks to honor individuals who have excelled in their respective fields. The selection process relies on online and phone surveys, with a staggering 8.01 million votes cast by Koreans to determine this year's deserving recipients.

Winners Of The 2023 Brand Of The Year Awards

The 2023 Brand of the Year Awards ceremony showcased the entertainment industry, a source of immense pride in South Korea for its widespread popularity, as it honored numerous exceptional winners. From K-pop idols to K-drama actors, and those who excel in both domains, a multitude of artists received well-deserved trophies, recognizing their remarkable talents over the past year.

Notably, BLACKPINK's Jisoo claimed the title of Female Solo Artist, while Lim Young Woong secured the Male Solo Artist category.

The K-drama realm witnessed top honors going to Kim So Yeon as the distinguished Drama Actress, and Lee Dong Wook as the standout Drama Actor, both known for their roles in the acclaimed Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938.

Beyond K-pop and K-drama, the award show also cast its spotlight on various facets of Korean entertainment, including YouTubers, variety shows, MCs, comedians, Radio DJs, and more, further celebrating the multifaceted talents within the industry.

Here is the list of winners for 2023's The Brand of the Year Awards:

K-pop winners-

IVE won Female Idol SEVENTEEN won Male Idol BLACKPINK’s Jisoo won Female Solo Artist Lim Young Woong won Male Solo Artist Younha won Female Vocalist Kim Feel won Male Vocalist tripleS won Rookie Female Idol: BOYNEXTDOOR won Rookie Male Idol H1-KEY won Rising Star Female Idol TEMPEST won Rising Star Male Idol SEVENTEEN’s BSS won Unit Group Forestella won Crossover Group Red Velvet’s Yeri won Idol Actress ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo won Idol Actor IVE’s An Yu Jin woon Female Variety Idol SHINee’s Key won Male Variety idol

K-drama and Films winner-

Kim So Yeon won Drama Actress Lee Dong Wook won Drama Actor IU won Movie Actress Ma Dong Seok won Movie Actor Lim Ji Yeon won OTT Actress Lee Do Hyun won OTT Actor Shin Ye Eun won Rising Star Actress Lee Shin Young won Rising Star Actor Jin Kyung won Scene-Stealing Female Actor Go Kyu Pil won Scene-Stealing Male Actor Choo Young Woo won Rookie Actor Jo Aram (previously known as gugudan’s Hyeyeon) won Rookie Actress

Korean Entertainment winners-

Uhm Jung Hwa won Female Multi-Entertainer Lee Yi Kyung won Male Multi-Entertainer Jang Do Yeon won Female Variety Star Yoo Jae Suk won Male Variety Star GOT7’s Youngjae won Radio DJ Lee Eun Ji won Comedienne Moon Se Yoon won Comedian Park Se Mi won Hot Icon Lee Eun Ji won Female Entertainer Jo Se Ho won Male Entertainer Park Kyung Lim won MC BTOB’s Changsub won Web Variety MC Oh Eun Young won Professional Entertainer Yun Sung Bin won Sports Entertainer Jason and Hong Hyun Hee won Best Couple SNL Korea won OTT Variety Program Adventure by Accident 2 won Travel Variety Program: You Quiz on the Block won Talk Show No Prepare won YouTube Variety Program Psick University won YouTube Comedy Channel

