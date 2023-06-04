2023 BTS FESTA: Dance practice videos for I NEED U, Boy With Luv, and more revealed

BTS is celebrating the group’s 10th debut anniversary with pomp and a lot of nostalgia. Delivering right into what the fans are looking for, the septet has now shared a bunch of highly anticipated dance practice videos of the group from their yesteryear releases under the ‘PRACTICE RECORD’ series for the 2023 BTS FESTA.

BTS’ dance practice videos

Painting the globe purple following a day full of ‘BANGBANGCON’ aka the concert streaming experience organized for fans of BTS, the videos which were teased during the broadcasts were then released officially on BANGTANTV later. These included dance practice videos for tracks like ‘Intro Dance’, ‘I NEED U’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Anpanman’, ‘Boyz With Fun,’ and ‘I’m Fine’. Some of them were special versions of the performances created for occasions like year-end festivals and more. Check out a complete breakdown below.



Intro Dance



The track is a part of BTS’ rookie day promotions where a synchronized video was shot of the seven members alongside a few dancers engaging in a well-orchestrated routine over some music. Dressed in comfortable practice fits, the 2013 looks of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, indeed brings back a lot of memories for fans.

Anpanman

One of the most loved B-sides from BTS, a part of their 2018 release ‘Love Yourself: Tear’, the song does not have an official music video but was fabulously performed during the group’s following world tour. The dance practice video once again brings back the animated performance.

Boy With Luv

Once again back in their name tags, the boys of BTS show off their choreography for the globally adored track from the 2019 album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA’, it’s a sure-shot blast from the past.

Boyz With Fun

A truly high-tension song with the septet showing off their fun sides over this ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’ track from 2015, it is yet another look at the younger selves of the international sensations.

I NEED U

While a previous dance practice video for the song runs over their usual choreography, this one changes it up to show their performance for the 2015 MBC Music Festival version. The lyrical remix starts with a dance entry by Jungkook and transforms into the seven members crushing their fan-favorite chorus routine.

Advertisement

I’m Fine

One of the latest, this song is immensely popular in the fandom thanks to its physically tiring and aesthetic nature as well as the meaning behind the lyricism, fans have been waiting for a dance practice video for this ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ for a long time.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook making solo debut in July? BIGHIT MUSIC addresses reports