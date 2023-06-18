2023 BTS FESTA in Yeouido had estimated 400,000 attendees, marvelous fireworks show; Here's details

BTS turned 10 and it’s as if the whole world came together to paint the sky purple with the seven boys. The 2023 BTS FESTA has been active for a couple of weeks now and it ended with the most grand event at Yeouido’s Hangang Park where fans and muggles (a slang for non-fans), gathered to celebrate BTS’ 10th debut anniversary. Here are the official estimated numbers from the event.

Attendees at 2023 BTS FESTA

The Han River Park expected a massive influx of crowd from 12 pm KST to 9 pm KST on June 17 where as a part of the BTS Presents Everywhere, a day-long festival was held. According to numbers shared by BTS’ agency HYBE and via local media reports, the estimates come up to a whopping 400,000 attendees at the Hangang Park in Yeouido. Of these about 120,000 of them were foreigners, that is over 28.5 per cent of the crowd was filled with non-Koreans.

Indeed BTS’ global powers have always been undeniable but this craze being put into numbers gives a clear indication of the boy group’s influence. While the city of Seoul expected anywhere around 300,000 attendees for the event and made preparations accordingly, their assumptions exceeded by an impressive 100K people. It has been reported that about 2,000 personnel were deployed at the site for crowd control and other preventive measures for the safety of the people.

Highlights from BTS’ 10th anniversary Festa in Yeouido

While it was leader RM who took charge of the event by appearing in person after riding a boat, the other members also participated in various ways. Jimin conducted a fun game with his fans via a pre-recorded voice note. Member SUGA who is currently in Singapore for his last overseas shows before heading back home for some domestic concerts, sent in a video. Meanwhile, Jungkook and V both gave a phone call to RM during his DJ talk event. Jungkook’s voice also narrated the fireworks show at the end which began by 8:30 pm KST, and was the highlight of the night as the whole of Han River and in fact Seoul lit up in BTS’ colors for 30 minutes.

