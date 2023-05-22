2023 Cannes Film Festival: BTS' V set to grace red carpet for Celine; BIGHIT MUSIC confirms speculations

Prepare to witness one of the most historic moments as BTS' charismatic member, V is set to grace the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival. In an unprecedented move, BIGHIT MUSIC has confirmed V's attendance at this iconic event, igniting excitement and anticipation among fans and industry insiders alike. Discover how V's presence is set to make waves on the red carpet and redefine the festival experience.

V to attend Cannes 2023

On May 21, V was sighted at the Nice Côte d'Azur airport in France, triggering speculations about his presence at the Cannes Film Festival. However, on May 22, a representative from BIGHIT MUSIC verified that V traveled to France for a fashion photoshoot and an event associated with the luxury brand Celine. The source confirmed that V's visit to the Cannes Film Festival was part of his planned engagements in France and also due to an invitation from Celine.

Additionally, V received a special invitation from the renowned brand to visit Paris before the ongoing 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Expressing his excitement, V shared the invitation on his Instagram story, giving fans a glimpse of the lovely note written by Peter Utz, Celine's Head Director of Couture and Events. The heartfelt message warmly welcomed V to Cannes, expressing anticipation for his presence at the festival. The note from Peter Utz simply read, "Welcome to Cannes! We look forward to seeing you. Warmest, Peter Utz."

Celine and V: A perfect collaboration at Cannes

When BTS' V was announced as the ambassador of the renowned luxury brand, the news took has taken the world by storm, and their partnership extends to the illustrious Cannes Film Festival. As V steps onto the red carpet, all eyes will be on his impeccable style and fashion choices, crafted in collaboration with the label. Beyond his mesmerizing vocals and captivating performances on stage, V continues to expand his artistic horizons. With his venture into the Cannes Film Festival, he is set to showcase his versatility as a fashion icon and leaves an indelible mark on the global entertainment scene.

More about V a.k.a Kim Taehyung

Kim Taehyung, professionally known as V, is a versatile South Korean artist. Born on December 30, 1995, V debuted as a member of the acclaimed boy group BTS on June 13, 2013. Their first performance on Mnet's M! Countdown featured the track ‘No More Dream’ from their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Since then, BTS, including V, has garnered numerous awards and performed at prestigious events like the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). Alongside his BTS peers, V has also received seven Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Beyond his impressive vocal and dance abilities, V has showcased his songwriting skills, contributing to over 10 songs, including popular BTS tracks like ‘Run’ and various solo releases such as ‘Stigma,’ ‘Singularity,’ and ‘Inner Child.’ Moreover, he has made notable contributions to drama soundtracks, such as ‘Sweet Night’ for ‘Itaewon Class’ and ‘Christmas Tree’ for ‘Our Beloved Summer.’ In 2016, V ventured into acting and made his debut in the historical series ‘Hwarang.’ BTS, including V, was honored with the Hwagwan of Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea for their significant role in promoting Korean culture and language worldwide.

