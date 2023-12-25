2023 Gayo Daejeon: TXT Yeonjun covers BTS’ Jungkook's 3D, ITZY's Yuna rocks BLACKPINK's Jennie' You & Me, more

The year-end SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival stands out as the most prominent music extravaganza from the SBS network. The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon illuminated fans' Christmas Eve with its incredible lineup of performances. As 2023 draws to a close, year-end music festivals and award events have brought joy to everyone.

The overarching concept for this year, SWITCH ON, promised remarkable performances by major K-pop artists, ensuring a memorable evening filled with jaw-dropping stages and music—and it delivered. The celebration's MCs include An YuJin from IVE, Yeonjun from TXT, and Key from SHINee. Let’s take a look at top event highlights

TXT’s Yeonjun performs BTS' Jungkook’s 3D

TXT's Yeonjun set the stage ablaze with a captivating performance of BTS member Jungkook's hit track, 3D. In addition to being an amazing host, Yeonjun showcased his talents by performing a song by one of his beloved seniors in the agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, and the overall industry. With effortless vocals and impressive dancing skills, Yeonjun made fans' hearts go "boom boom" out of excitement during his electrifying performance.

ITZY’s Yuna performs Jennie’s You & Me

During a special stage titled I Am Solo, which paid tribute to the solo releases of renowned K-Pop stars, ITZY's Yuna captivated audiences with her rendition of BLACKPINK star Jennie's You & Me. Yuna's beautiful honey-like vocals and gracefully executed dance movements mesmerized fans, earning her enthusiastic cheers and high praise for her performance.

aespa performs TVXQ's Mirotic

aespa delivered a captivating performance at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon, marking their first-ever cover with TVXQ's Mirotic. This performance held special significance as TVXQ approached their 20th anniversary, and the iconic group joined the festivities with an exclusive and special rendition of their song Mirotic. The way aespa brought this cover to life garnered cheers not only from their fans but also from TVXQ's dedicated audience, creating a memorable and celebratory moment at the event.

BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, &team collab

Groups BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, and &team joined forces on one stage to perform Super Junior's Miracle. This collaborative stage featuring four of the trendiest new groups in the K-pop industry brought a fresh wave of excitement for fans. To add to the festive feeling, BOYNEXTDOOR's Taesan, RIIZE's Anton, and ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han Bin also performed Jingle Bell on Christmas as part of the collaboration stage.

aespa’s Winter almost attacked by a man

In a shocking turn of events, aespa's Winter faced a potential threat when an unidentified man with a camera made an unexpected move toward her. Witnesses reported that the man suddenly appeared and started running towards Winter, a member of the popular K-pop girl group aespa, causing alarm among those present. The security staff acted swiftly, intercepting and detaining the man before any harm could befall the artist. While the quick response of the security team was praised, the incident has ignited a conversation about the necessity for stricter security measures at high-profile events. The group otherwise gave a wonderful performance of their comeback song Drama.

RIIZE and NCT celebrating together

During the celebration and dance session on the stage post-performances, NCT created a big circle. The group then extended an invitation to their juniors, RIIZE, to join them. Member Taeyong took center stage and danced. Notably, RIIZE and NCT, despite being from the same label, share a special connection as members Shotaro and Sungchan initially debuted in SM's boy group NCT before joining RIIZE. Their joint celebration and camaraderie warmed the hearts of fans.

NCT’s Ten’s dedication while performing was praised

A video capturing NCT’s Ten has gained massive attention, showcasing a remarkable moment during a stage performance. In the video, Ten can be seen tripping and falling down a stage lift under dim light conditions, nearly hitting his face on the edge of the lift. However, in a matter of seconds, Ten reappeared on stage and delivered a professional performance, displaying resilience despite the recent stage accident. The group performed their hit song Baggy Jeans, eliciting cheers from fans who were relieved to see his energy, professionalism, and most importantly, his safety, as he continued to perform with enthusiasm.

Stray Kids’ Felix performs with NiziU

Stray Kids member Felix made a surprise appearance during NiziU's performance of HEARTRIS on the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon stage. Felix joined them for their performance, creating a memorable collaboration. Fans were delighted to witness this unexpected interaction, and the special dance break featuring members Rima and Felix garnered enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

