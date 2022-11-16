2023 Grammy Nominations: BTS earns 3 monumental nods, Yet to Come up for best music video

Pop Duo/ Group The first nomination of the night for BTS was in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. It is for a collaboration with British band Coldplay for their song ‘My Universe’. This makes it their third nomination in the same category, following their ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’ nominations in the years 2020 and 2021.

BTS has received historical 3 nominations in a single year after the 2023 Grammy awards nominees were announced on November 15. It also becomes the first time one of their Korean songs is up for a Grammy.

Best Music Video

Their second nomination of the night came with their Korean language song ‘Yet to Come’ which is up for the Best Music Video at the 2023 Grammys. It is their first ever Korean song to receive a nod at the event.

Album of the Year

BTS’ third nod was for Album of the Year as featured artists on Coldplay’s album Music of the Spheres. According to changed rules of Grammys, songwriters, featured artists and more are also credited for Album of the Year nominations and wins.

This has made members SUGA and J-Hope Grammy nominated artists for their songwriting credits while RM earned his second one following a nod with Butter last year. Co-writer MAX congratulated the boys for their nomination on Twitter. Leader RM took to his Instagram story to congratulate Coldplay for the My Universe nomination and credit Lumpens, their long-time partners for music video production for Yet to Come.

BTS has now become a 5 time Grammy nominated act and their 3 nominations make it the first time they are up for a win in more than one category. Yet to Come being a Korean language song nominated in a mostly English language dominated category of Best Music Video is a fabulous step ahead for the South Korean group.