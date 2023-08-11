2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards Winner List: BTS, Stray Kids, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN and more
BTS, Stray Kids, NewJeans, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, SEVENTEEN and many more grabbed awards at 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards. Find the full list of winners below.
BTS, Stray Kids, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, aespa and many more grabbed awards at the 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards. The show opened on the evening of August 10 at KSPO Dome, Songpa-gu Seoul. Jeon Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon took the place of MCs and hosted the show. Hosted by the CHEAEDOL fan community online app, this award show hosted K-pop idols who have made huge impressions on a global stage. The award winners are decided by a panel from the organizing committee which includes seven professionals. This year is absolutely different from others as the award show has a message for artists who wish to host the Busan Expo as it is known to be one of three main events. Let's find which K-pop artist took home awards from the 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards.
Full Winners List of 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards
K Global Best Vocal Award- Kim Jae Hwan
K Global Best OST Award- Heize
K Global Best Hip Hop Award - Block B’s Zico
K Global Best Rock Award- Lee Seung Yoon
K Global Best Producer Award - Yoon Young Ro
K Global CHOEAEDOL Fandom Charity Award- Lim Young Woong
K Global Music Icon Award- AleXa, ChoCo 1&2
K-Pop Listener’s Choice Award- Younha
K Global Best Co-Ed Group Award- KARD
K Global Super Rookie Award- BOYNEXTDOOR, xikers, ZEROBASEONE
K Global Best Music Award- aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans
K Global Best Unit Award- TREASURE’s T5
K Global Best World Tour Award- ATEEZ
K Global Best Performance Award- ENHYPEN, Block B’s Zico
K Global Best Music Video Award- THE BOYZ, fromis_9
K Global Reporter’s Choice Artist Award-NCT’s Taeyong
Worldwide Rookie Award - Hi-Fi Un!corn
K Global Next Leader Award- ATBO, EPEX, SECRET NUMBER
K Global CHOEAEDOL Idol Boy Group Popularity Award- BTS
K Global CHOEAEDOL Girl Group Popularity Award- TWICE
K Global CHOEAEDOLl 4th Generation Boy Group Popularity Award - Stray Kids
K Global CHOEAEDOL 4th Generation Girl Group Popularity Award- SECRET NUMBER
K Global Bonsang- ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, ENHYPEN, ITZY, NCT’s Taeyong, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE
K Global Best Artist - Stray Kids
