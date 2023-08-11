2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards Winner List: BTS, Stray Kids, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN and more

BTS, Stray Kids, NewJeans, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, SEVENTEEN and many more grabbed awards at 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards. Find the full list of winners below.

Key Highlight

  • BTS won K Global CHOEAEDOL Idol Boy Group Popularity Award
  • Stray Kids garbbed K Global Best Artist Award
  • SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE and more won K Global Bonsang award

BTSStray Kids, NewJeans, SEVENTEENENHYPEN, ATEEZ, aespa and many more grabbed awards at the 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards. The show opened on the evening of August 10 at KSPO Dome, Songpa-gu Seoul. Jeon Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon took the place of MCs and hosted the show. Hosted by the CHEAEDOL fan community online app, this award show hosted K-pop idols who have made huge impressions on a global stage. The award winners are decided by a panel from the organizing committee which includes seven professionals. This year is absolutely different from others as the award show has a message for artists who wish to host the Busan Expo as it is known to be one of three main events. Let's find which K-pop artist took home awards from the 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards. 

Full Winners List of 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards

K Global Best Vocal Award- Kim Jae Hwan

K Global Best OST Award- Heize

K Global Best Hip Hop Award - Block B’s Zico

K Global Best Rock Award- Lee Seung Yoon

K Global Best Producer Award - Yoon Young Ro

K Global CHOEAEDOL Fandom Charity Award- Lim Young Woong

K Global Music Icon Award- AleXa, ChoCo 1&2

K-Pop Listener’s Choice Award- Younha

K Global Best Co-Ed Group Award- KARD

K Global Super Rookie Award- BOYNEXTDOOR, xikers, ZEROBASEONE

K Global Best Music Award- aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans

K Global Best Unit Award- TREASURE’s T5

K Global Best World Tour Award- ATEEZ

K Global Best Performance Award- ENHYPEN, Block B’s Zico

K Global Best Music Video Award- THE BOYZ, fromis_9

K Global Reporter’s Choice Artist Award-NCT’s Taeyong

Worldwide Rookie Award - Hi-Fi Un!corn

K Global Next Leader Award- ATBO, EPEX, SECRET NUMBER

K Global CHOEAEDOL Idol Boy Group Popularity Award- BTS

K Global CHOEAEDOL Girl Group Popularity Award- TWICE

K Global CHOEAEDOLl 4th Generation Boy Group Popularity Award - Stray Kids

K Global CHOEAEDOL 4th Generation Girl Group Popularity Award- SECRET NUMBER

K Global Bonsang- ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, ENHYPEN, ITZY, NCT’s Taeyong, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE

K Global Best Artist - Stray Kids

