2023 KBS Drama Awards: Rowoon, Seol In Ah, and Jang Sung Kyu locked in as hosts

KBS revealed on their official social media channels that Rowoon, Seol In Ah, and Jang Sung Kyu are set to be the Masters of Ceremony (MCs) for this year's KBS Drama Awards.

The KBS Drama Awards is a prestigious event hosted by the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) to recognize exceptional accomplishments in Korean dramas broadcasted on their network. Traditionally taking place on the last day of the year, December 31, the awards ceremony bestows the highest accolade, the Grand Prize (Daesang), upon the most outstanding actor or actress of the year.

Rowoon, Seol In Ah, Jang Sung Kyu to host 2023 KBS Awards

The 2023 KBS Drama Awards, dedicated to honoring a diverse array of drama genres, is set to acknowledge the exceptional performances and compelling stories that have kept viewers entertained throughout the year through this year’s ceremony. On December 4, KBS officially revealed through their official social media accounts that Rowoon, Seol In Ah, and Jang Sung Kyu are set to be the Masters of Ceremony (MCs) for this year’s KBS Drama Awards.

In his first role as an MC for this event, Jang Sung Kyu is set to showcase his impeccable live broadcasting skills and captivating personality, ensuring a memorable hosting experience. Rowoon, presently captivating audiences with his role as Sim Jeong Woo in the KBS 2TV drama The Matchmakers, will also contribute his charismatic presence and adept character portrayal to the lineup.

Advertisement

Seol In Ah, celebrated for her candid and confident personality, had previously captured hearts in the KBS 2TV miniseries Oasis during the spring season. Together, this trio of talented hosts is set to elevate the energy and charm of the upcoming 2023 KBS Drama Awards.

The 2023 KBS Drama Awards will take place on December 31 at 9:25 PM KST, 5:55 PM IST.

Rowoon and Seol In Ah’s recent activities

Rowoon is currently starring in the historical rom-com series The Matchmakers alongside Choi Yi Hyun. The Matchmakers narrates the tale of the encounter between the young widower Shim Jung Woo (Rowoon) and the young widow Jung Soon Deok (Cho Yi Hyun). The series delves into their joint efforts to facilitate marriages for unmarried individuals in the Joseon era, particularly those deemed older than the conventional prime age range.

Seol In Ah on the other hand was last seen in Twinkling Watermelon. Twinkling Watermelon unfolds as a fantasy coming-of-age drama, featuring a CODA (child of deaf adult) student who excels academically and possesses a natural musical talent. The story takes an unexpected turn when, by chance, he time-travels back to 1995 through a magical music shop. In this era, he meets up with other mysterious students to establish the band Watermelon Sugar.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Twinkling Watermelon EXCLUSIVE: Shin Eun Soo talks chemistry with co-stars Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah