2023 KBS Entertainment Awards Winner List: LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae, 2 Days & 1 Night, more earn nods

LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae, Kang Daniel, 2 Days & 1 Night and more bagged awards at the 2023 KBS Entertainment Awards.

LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae, Kang Daniel, 2 Days & 1 Night and more won big at the 2023 KBS Entertainment Awards which was held on December 23. Awarding the best of variety and reality shows, here is a look at the winners. 

Daesang (Grand Prize): 2 Days & 1 Night's cast

Viewers’ Choice for Best Program: Immortal Songs

Entertainer of the Year: 2 Days & 1 Night's cast, Shin Dong Yup, Jun Hyun Moo, Kim Sook, Ryu Soo Young, Park Jin Young, Lee Chun Soo

Top Excellence in Show & Variety: Kim Joon Hyun (Immortal Songs), Hong Jin Kyung (Beat Coin)
Top Excellence in Reality: Lee Chan Won (Fun-staurant), Jason (The Return of Superman)

Excellence in Show & Variety: Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon (“The Seasons”), Joo Woo Jae (“Beat Coin”)
Excellence in Reality: Kim Joon Ho (The Return of Superman)

Best Couple: Lee Chae Min & LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae (Music Bank), Park Joon Hyung & Kim Ji Hye (Mr. House Husband)

Rookie Award for Show & Variety: Yoo Seon Ho (2 Days & 1 Night)
Rookie Award for Reality: Insooni, Shin Hyo Bum, Park Mi Kyung, Lee Eun Mi (Golden Girls)

Popularity Award: The Return of Superman children

Special Producer Award: Boom (Fun-staurant)

Digital Content Award: LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae (Eunchae’s Star Diary)

Best Entertainer: Kang Daniel (Mr. House Husband)
Best Icon: Choo Sung Hoon (Boss in the Mirror), Lee Mujin (Leemujin Service)
Best Challenge: YB (The Black Box on Earth)
Best Idea: Cho Soo Yeon, Shin Yoon Seung (Gag Concert)

Best Teamwork: Gag Concert cast

