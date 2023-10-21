2023 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards: NewJeans, Stray Kids, Park Eun Bin, Im Siwan and more win

NewJeans, Stray Kids, Park Eun Bin, Im Siwan and more grab nods at the 2023 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards. The Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards are honors by the South Korean government that acknowledge the contributions of artists in diverse fields to the advancement of popular culture. The awards ceremony for this year took place on October 21 at the Haeoreum Grand Theater.

The Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards honored the achievements of numerous artists at this year's annual ceremony. Jang Ye Won and Jang Dong Yoon hosted the event, and there were congratulatory performances by various artists, including Monika and her dance crew PROWDMON, 10CM, Chuu, and MeloMance.

In total, eight artists (including groups) were awarded Prime Minister's Commendations, one of the biggest honors. Six artists were presented with the Order of Cultural Merit, seven artists (including groups) received Presidential Commendations, and 10 artists (including groups) received Commendations from the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. Notably, singer Lee Mi Ja became the first pop musician to receive the prestigious Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the highest Order of Cultural Merit. The list of recipients included beloved idols such as IVE, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and popular actors like Park Eun Bin, Im Siwan, and more.

Winner list for 2023 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards

Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit (1st Class)- Singer Lee Mi Ja

Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit (2nd Class)- Voice actor Lee Geun Wook, Actress Jung Hye Sun

Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit (3rd Class)- Screenwriter Lee Hwan Kyung, Lyricist Yang In Ja, Singer Kim Soo Chul

Presidential Commendation- Actor Hwang Jung Min, Entertainer Shin Dong Yup, Entertainer Choi Yang Rak, Director Yoo In Sik, Screenwriter Jung Seo Kyung, Musician Choi Yi Cheol, Band Crying Nut

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Commendation- Band NewJeans, Actor Im Siwan, band IVE, Actress Joo Hyun Young, Entertainer Hwang Je Sung, Band THE BOYZ, Band MeloMance, Singer Lee Chan Won, Dancer Monika, Musician 250

Prime Minister’s Commendation- Band Stray Kids, Actor Namgoong Min, actress Park Eun Bin, singer 10CM, entertainer Kim Tae Gyun, voice actor Jang Gwang, sound director Go Hyun Jung, artistic director Kim Bo Ram.

