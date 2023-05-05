2023 Korean Children’s Day: Lee Jong Suk, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NCT’s Jaehyun and others celebrate holiday

In South Korea, Children’s Day is a public holiday observed on May 5. On this day, the office workers and children get a day off as they enjoy with their families. It is an important day as the country celebrates the young and future leaders of the country. They usually get gifts, go out for lunch and play in the park. On this day, many K-Pop idols and Korean actors upload their childhood photos and videos too so let’s take a look at some :-

Lee Jong Suk:

On May 5, Lee Jong Suk posted a set of photos when he was enjoying Children’s Day in a park as a toddler. The caption says, ‘아~ 이날 재밌었지’ meaning ‘Ah, this day was really fun!’.

NCT’s Jaehyun:

Jaehyun took to Instagram to share old videos of him as a child, laughing at the park and the expressions have not changed in so many years! The caption says ‘there are couple things that never change, music, fashion, and your laughter’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER:

Three of the five members shared their cute childhood pictures on Twitter. Soobin was shown as a toddler in the video, enjoying playing with a toy while Yeonjun seems to show his sassy side where one can see that he hasn’t changed at all and Hueningkai is an absolute cutie in a tux as well as casual clothing.

ENHYPEN’s Sunoo:

One of the younger members of ENHYPEN, Sunoo shows a cute pose with the two pigtails and we love the adorable smile!

Stray Kids:

The maknae of the group, I.N, uploads a set of photos of him as a child with his sweet dimples on display as well as his playful expressions while Lee Know looks absolutely adorable in his toddler picture with the flower on his head.

STAYC:

Seeun, J and Yoon shared their adorable childhood pictures enjoying playing in the park and posing for their parents!

