2023 MAMA Awards First Performer Lineup: ATEEZ, NiziU, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, and more

The 2023 MAMA Awards first performer lineup is now out. After announcing the nominations and details about the venue and date, the organizers have now revealed the star-studded lineup of performers for the upcoming biggest night in K-pop and the Asian music industry. MAMA's annual line-up announcement is a much-anticipated event. Check for more details.

ATEEZ, NiziU, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, and More to Perform at the 2023 MAMA Awards

2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards, on October 24 announced its first performer lineup. The show's opening ceremony on the first day will feature performances by groups such as INI, JO1, TVXQ, and Xikers. ATEEZ, NiziU, RIIZE, and ZEROBASEONE are scheduled to perform on November 29, the second day.

2023 MAMA performance lineup

Following its tradition of announcing performer lineups in sartorial style, MAMA this time revealed the performer lineup through a series of quizzes. In these games, they asked internet users to guess the performers. For example, part of the puzzle was a calendar-formatted sequence of numbers posted by the event organizers. Observants were quick to match the dots and recognized these numerals from their alphabetical positions right away. The answer was This decoding led to the revelation of the term LE SSERAFIM. Similar quizzes were used for other groups as well.

2023 MAMA Awards venue, date, and time

The Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan will host the 2023 MAMA Awards ceremony on November 28 and 29. The 2023 MAMA Awards is scheduled to take place for two days. This year, the nominees' list also includes top-notch Western artists owing to their mega collaborations with K-pop idols such as Jungkook, J-Hope, and others.

2023 MAMA Awards pre-voting criteria

All songs released between October 22, 2022, and September 30, 2023, will be eligible for the award. Up until October 30, at 11:59 PM KST, there will be pre-voting for the Worldwide Fans' Choice nominations. The theme for the award show this year is ONE I BORN. With its infinite potential, it represents the ideas of combining I and MAMA. When I and MAMA get together and work together, positive energies spread, fostering unity. CJ ENM expressed how determined they are to show the power of music.

